'Israel Is a Country With an Army, Not an Army With a Country:' Smotrich Slams IDF Chief

Israel's Finance Minister attacked the outgoing IDF Chief of Staff on Friday, following Lt. Gen. Aviv Kochavi's series of interviews with Israeli media.

Speaking to Haaretz, Kochavi called the decision to give Smotrich authority over the Civil Administration, which deals with Palestinian issues in the West Bank, an "unreasonable" step to take.

Smotrich, who also serves as a minister in the Defense Ministry, attacked the outgoing IDF chief on Twitter, insinuating that Kochavi is laying the groundwork for potentially joining politics.

"If Kochavi really wanted to understand me and not just to populistically attack me in preparation for his entry into politics, he would talk to me and understand that my goal isn't to harm the IDF's chain of command, but to remove the Civil Administration from the army and move it to civilian control. The IDF will deal with security issues and a civilian system will manage civilian issues. It's good for the civilians, and it's good for the army."

The finance minister continued, saying that "There has already been an external appointment to the chain of command when the responsibility for the Home Front Command was transferred to the Ministry of Home Front Defense, and even then the sky didn't fall."

Smotrich's comments come after a series of interviews given by Kochavi in recent days, in which he claimed that transferring authority over the Civil Administration out of the IDF is a mistake.

Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud party and Smotrich's Religious Zionism had decided, as part of the coalition agreement, to remove the Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) and the Civil Administration units from the authority of the defense minister, and instead subjugate them to Finance Minister Smotrich - allowing the latter to assume control of senior appointments in these agencies.

The net effect of these steps, which are not detached from the plan to make the judicial system subservient to the legislative branch, unravels the familiar fabric of government relations with the army and adversely affects the line of command and its unity.

After Smotrich blasted Kochavi, Former Defense Minister Benny Gantz, who also held the position of IDF Chief of Staff, issued a statement admonishing Smotrich and Prime Minister Netanyahu.

"You're confused. The Chief of Staff is obligated to tell the truth and to issue warnings, even when it's unpleasant for politicians to hear it," Gantz wrote on Twitter.

"The attempts to instill fear and silence senior defense officials will only hurt the defense establishment, at least as much as the destructive decision to divide authority on the West Bank out of political considerations."