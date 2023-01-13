Abu Dhabi Oil Industry Chief to Chair Next UN Climate Conference

The United Arab Emirates’s minister of industry and advanced technology, Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, was named on Thursday as the next president of the United Nations climate conference, the UAE hosts announced. Jaber is also the CEO of the state-run Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, and will lead the conference in Dubai next November.

Jaber’s appointment to head the conference, known as COP28, has prompted major criticism from environmentalists in light of the fact that the accelerated use of fossil fuels including oil, coal and natural gas over the past century and a half is what caused the current climate crisis and what the series of UN gatherings was established to combat.

Environmental groups are accusing Jaber of having a blatant conflict of interest in heading up the conference while serving as CEO of the national oil company, one of the world’s 15 largest. It produces about 3 million barrels of crude oil per day. Three months ago, the company announced plans to boost daily production to 5 million barrels by 2030.

The UAE is the third largest oil-producing country in OPEC, the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries, and the decision to hold the COP28 conference there was also met with criticism. Jaber – who is also the chairman of the renewable energy firm Masdar – as conference president is due to play a key role in mediating among the participating countries to iron out a final conference agreement.

Open gallery view A general view of ADNOC headquarters in Abu Dhabi in 2019. Credit: Christopher Pike/Reuters

Officials at the environmental group Greenpeace expressed major concern about Jaber’s appointment, saying that it “sets a dangerous precedent, risking the credibility of the UAE and the trust that has been placed” in the country by the UN.

For her part, Zeina Khalil Hajj, the head of global campaigning and organizing at the environmental organization 350, compared Jaber’s appointment to the selection of the Marlboro man – who featured in Marlboro cigarette commercials in the United States – as the head of a conference on cancer cures. She expressed concern that it could endanger progress at the conference.

At the last climate conference, held in November in the Egyptian Red Sea resort town of Sharm el-Sheikh, there was a record presence of 636 fossil fuel lobbyists, who collectively were more numerous than any single national delegation at the meeting – with the exception of the UAE, which had 1,070 people in its delegation.

As a result of pressure from Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Russia, China and elsewhere, the Sharm el-Sheikh conference, which had representatives from 197 countries, failed to reduce greenhouse gas emissions or to come to new agreements on global warming. No clear commitment was agreed upon to halt the use of fossil fuels and the final conference document did not include a commitment to bring about a major reduction in greenhouse gases beginning in 2025. The agreement also failed to require the signatory countries to revise their emission targets by next year.

In the course of that conference, sources from the United States, Israel and Europe who spoke with Haaretz were critical of the leadership that Egypt provided, accusing the Egyptians of abandoning greenhouse emissions issues in favor of achievements relating to compensation for damage caused by climate change.

Open gallery view Climate activists protest at the COP27 UN Climate Summit in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt last November. Credit: Peter Dejong/AP

To avoid the most serious consequences of climate change – which include drought, famine and extreme weather – oil and other fossil fuel dependence must be reduced by 45 percent by 2030. There is major concern that the window of opportunity to address the problem is closing and that in light of the UAE’s choice of conference president for COP28, the prospects for progress there could be even lower than in Sharm el-Sheikh.

In November, Haaretz reported that Israeli President Isaac Herzog had met with the president of the UAE, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed, in an effort to advance regional cooperation on climate change, including a project dubbed Renewable Middle East with the involvement of Jordanian King Abdullah II. The project is being pursued in cooperation with U.S. President Joe Biden and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen as well as Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.