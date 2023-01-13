Israeli Military Chief of Staff's Caution Comes to an End

For nearly four years, outgoing Israel Defense Forces Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Aviv Kochavi made a noticeable effort to protect himself from any political storms. Whether it was on the principled stance of protecting the status of the IDF or from his own increased personal cautiousness, he rarely addressed controversial issues and avoided clashing with the frequently changing governments during his four years in the post.

During this time, he managed to work under three different prime ministers – four, if one counts Benjamin Netanyahu’s new term – and five defense ministers. During his term, Israelis experienced five elections and one pandemic. Conversely, there was little to talk about for most of his term with regard to the state budget.

However, Kochavi’s cautiousness is now coming to an end. Tough times require clearer statements, and the outgoing chief of staff is picking up the gauntlet. This is happening with a delayed ignition fuse, though Kochavi himself – with the profound internal conviction that characterizes him – is prepared to swear that he has never hesitated to offer his opinion in public.

The change is happening because over the past two months, against the backdrop of the election results and the formation of a new government, several lines have been crossed in the relationship between politicians and the army. Kochavi, who says his public statements are accepted by his designated replacement, Maj. Gen. Herzl Halevi, knows he is in the most suitable and comfortable position to voice them.

Awaiting Halevi, who will take up his post next Monday, is a tricky term of service featuring the most extreme government in Israel’s history. But they are currently listening to Kochavi and, aside from the storm that will most certainly arise on social media and the coalition benches once these words are published, the government does not have any practical way of holding him to account. This is the point in time where actions are called for, and Kochavi is prepared to do so.

Although the government seems focused on fomenting a judicial revolution, in an effort to extricate Netanyahu from the criminal proceedings against him, the process also has immediate implications for the relationship between the state and the military. Most stem from the concessions Netanyahu’s coalition partners have extracted from him.

Among the steps agreed upon or discussed: removal of the Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories and the Civil Administration units from the authority of the defense minister, and instead subjugating them to Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, while assuming control of senior appointments in these agencies; subjugation of Border Police units in the West Bank to National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir; the IDF’s chief military rabbi to be appointed in coordination with the ultra-Orthodox Shas party; possible modification to the rules of engagement in the territories; and adoption of steps to guarantee absolute immunity for soldiers and police officers when using force.

The net effect of these steps, which are not detached from the plan to make the judicial system subservient to the legislative branch, unravels the familiar fabric of government relations with the army and adversely affects the line of command and its unity.

This is also what Kochavi told Netanyahu when they met immediately after the latter announced he had managed to form a coalition late last month. The chief of staff has already managed to meet several times with new Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, but has not met with Religious Zionism leader Smotrich.

Disagreements with politicians

In an interview with Haaretz – part of the blitz of exit interviews he conducted with the Israeli media this week – Kochavi says the conversation with the prime minister took place at his own initiative, “less than 24 hours after [Netanyahu] announced that he had succeeded in forming a government. Over the course of my term, I had disagreements with politicians. All of them were resolved behind closed doors.

"That’s part of the government-oriented nature of the job of chief of staff. This time, I assumed the initiative because I intended to influence the decision-making process of the prime minister before things got signed. We had a good conversation. I outlined the significance and implications of each one of the issues.

“The glue that holds the army together is the soldiers’ trust in commanders and the chain of command. What are the constituent parts of that? First, professional and practical decision-makers acting without alien considerations. As soon as you appoint a chief army rabbi or a civil administration director from an external body that is not part of the chain of command, you’re saying: ‘I have other considerations.’ Otherwise, the appointments would be left in the hands of the chief of staff, with the approval of the defense minister.

"So long as I’m here, I’ll do everything to ensure that such a thing [appointments carried out after bypassing the chief of staff] won’t happen. The individual who would be appointed in this manner would have the mark of Cain on his forehead. Everyone would say it was a political appointment. I’m not sure there would be anyone who would even want to vie for such a position. It’s a genuine blow to the value of proper governance.”

On the subject of Border Police units in the West Bank, Kochavi says they need “to act in accordance with our guidelines and regulations, and to be subordinate to one commander: either the regional brigade commander or the division commander. Any other arrangement is untenable. If [the proposal] is not withdrawn, either we will have to bring in reservists in their place or bring in regular army soldiers – and as a result are adversely affecting our preparedness for war. I suggest that this not be done, in any manner or form.

“Border Police units have an advantage. They’re adept at dealing with disorderly conduct and their people have policing authorities. I’m committed to transferring a certain number of [enlisted soldiers] every year. I hope to continue to do so. I don’t want to flex my muscles at the expense of the Border Police. We won’t commit sabotage. This is our state. I very much hope that the situation will remain as it is. Based on the conversations I’m having, the understanding is beginning to seep in that the price of removing them [from the army’s jurisdiction] would be extremely high.”

Open gallery view ראש הממשלה בנימין נתניהו ו הרמטכ"ל אביב כוכבי ב הצהרה לתקשורת בעקבות חיסולו של בכיר הג'יהאד האסלאמי, בהאא אבו אל עטא, בליל יום שלישי 11.11.19 ברצועת עזה ביבי נתניהו משרד הביטחון תל אביב ת"א הסלמה בדרום דרום בנימין נתניהו הצהרה לתקשורת הסלמה בדרום בסיס הקריה תל אביב 12/11/19 תצלום- מוטי מילרוד Credit: מוטי מילרוד

What do you say about politicians promising to change the rules of engagement in the territories?

“It’s terribly simple: only the chief of staff authorizes any changes to the rules of engagement in every sector, including a question such as whether it’s permitted to shoot at the tires of a vehicle. Only he is authorized to do so, according to the law. If someone else were to give other rules of engagement to Border Police units, we wouldn’t agree to have them remain in the sector. In such an instance, we would take every Border Police unit off the mission.”

In regard to the move to transfer control of the Civil Administration and COGAT over to a minister who is not the defense minister, Kochavi says this would be an "unreasonable” step to take.

“There is a complexity here that we have to reflect. It would require coordination between a lot of government ministries. Do you understand what sort of divisions we would have here? This division – in which one minister would decide on civilian activities without seeing the security implications – is unreasonable. Is it possible to do this? It’s possible. Is it legal to do this? It would be possible to regulate it by law as well. Would that be right? No, it wouldn’t be right. After all, there are things happening in the heart of Tel Aviv that are not possible to coordinate between ministries.”

He completely rejects a scenario in which officers would be subordinate to other government ministries. “No way. Not a single officer can be subordinate to any authority except the IDF. It may be that officers would be redirected to other roles and civilians would fill their place. But I would unequivocally demand their removal. There’s no possible scenario in which an officer would not be subordinate to the line of command of the IDF. They are my officers. The law is with me,” he says.

His replacement shares his positions, Kochavi emphasizes. “Herzi agrees with everything I’ve said in the past few days – including the conversation with the prime minister, which I updated him on after it took place. I’m not speaking in Herzi’s name, but the case is so strong and rests on the foundations of the army, its values, its principles, that I can’t see a situation in which this won’t remain the position of the IDF.”

Is there an external political attempt going on here to reshape the IDF?

Kochavi answers indirectly. “I know how the IDF looks after itself, what the principles are,” he says. “Our navigation system is based on two main foundations: professional doctrine and code of ethics. That’s what dictates my decision-making every day I sit in this seat. So, too, is the line of command: it’s stronger than any other thing.

"No one is able to tell us now: change the way you conduct arrests in the territories. A government can set policy and, say, change the response policy in Gaza. That’s acceptable. This is how a democracy works … that is its right, after it hears us. But setting the modus operandi remains in our control.

“No one can meddle with the IDF and determine if there will be excessive or inadequate use of force. That’s something which only the commanders will determine. No one will change the rules of engagement and the fighting doctrine. … Not a single politician from the right or the left will influence this. I’ve said this on several occasions.”

The danger of immunity

Kochavi also objects to the proposal to grant soldiers immunity from prosecution for any action – an idea that has been raised by the far right and is directed mainly at what occurs in the territories.

“We’re engaged every day in educating our soldiers. Reward and punishment is part and parcel of the military experience,” he says. “There’s no way to maintain an ethical, professional and properly conducted IDF without it. We give backing to soldiers from a well-grounded place of justice. I’m not willing to debate the general option of immunity. It would first and foremost do harm to the IDF’s values.

"My job, and the job of my replacement from the minute he occupies this seat, is to make every effort so that this thing doesn’t happen. We need the IDF to remain an ethical army. If this matter is harmed, it could be that there will be commanders who might say: ‘I don’t want to serve in such an army.’”

Kochavi steadfastly adheres to the IDF’s guidelines that forbid soldiers and officers in the standing army – both conscripted and career – to take part in demonstrations and protests. He has a hard time imagining a situation in which the protests against the steps taken by the government would lead to a wave of reservists refusing to follow orders. “I don’t want to engage in a debate on a hypothetical situation,” he says. “Our job is to keep ourselves professional, ethical and statesmanlike, to work on this internally and also externally.”

The excessive cautiousness with which he historically related to issues of army and society briefly reappears when he is asked about the possible implications of the proposed draft law, which would see hundreds of thousands of young Haredim receive full exemptions from service. Shouldn’t we expect a drop in motivation among those both enlisting in and serving in the army, who would be discriminated against relative to the Haredim as they would still be forced to enlist?

Kochavi makes do with a statement according to which “every citizen has to play his part, in the IDF or through national service of one sort or another.”

No, he makes it clear in his response, this kind of service does not include those who are remaining in yeshiva. “I’m in favor of the continued drafting of Haredim,” says Kochavi. “We know how to do it and would be happy to receive as many as possible in our ranks. We have what to do with them. I want soldiers to know that not only they are serving and endangering themselves.”

He does not understand the attack on the judicial system, which is said to be persecuting the IDF, even if one of the defense ministers who worked with him, Naftali Bennett, alleged that soldiers “are afraid of the military advocate general more than of [Hamas leader] Yahya Sinwar.”

Open gallery view Israeli security forces block a road to prevent Palestinian protesters of approaching as their excavator demolishes a house in the Palestinian village of Kafr al-Dik west of Salfit city in the occupied West Bank, with a view of the Israeli settlement of Bduel in the background, on January 10, 2023. (Photo by Jaafar ASHTIYEH / AFP) Credit: JAAFAR ASHTIYEH - AFP

“The judicial system in Israel has an international reputation,” says the outgoing chief of staff. “It definitely helps us when it comes to preventing the filing of lawsuits against commanders and soldiers abroad. And it also ends the debate in such instances within the borders of the country. There’s no question at all about that.”

There is also a proliferation of calls within the new government to cut the funding received by the Palestinian Authority, reduce security coordination with the PA’s agencies in the West Bank and even help bring about the PA’s collapse. Like the other high-ranking officials in the defense establishment, Kochavi does not conceal his reservations about such a move.

“As part of the security perspective in Judea and Samaria [the West Bank] in recent decades, there are within Areas A and parts of Area B a Palestinian Authority with its military security agencies that realize a large share of the missions meant to thwart terror and preserve law and order in these territories. We’re seeing what happens when this weakens. Why have we been acting in the past year nearly every night in Jenin and Nablus? Because they have lost their hold in these areas.

“If there were to be no PA, the IDF would be called into action inside the Palestinian city centers. The meaning of this would be that, as opposed to what the IDF is doing today, the army would have to impose ‘battle orders’ on an immense scale. We would have to allocate to these missions many more battalions, both reserve and standing army, without them having prepared for it. This is a legitimate decision politically, but one needs to understand the ramifications.”

At the height of the second intifada, you reached a level of 60 or 70 battalions in the territories. That causes damage to the economy, and also adversely affects the army’s ability to fight a more major war.

“At the height of that period, we had 80 battalions in the territories.”

Innovation

The outgoing chief of staff is fascinated by technological developments in the military realm. It is hard to believe there was a single word Kochavi’s subordinates heard more times in the past four years than “innovation.” Against that backdrop, he suffered more than a little criticism when it seemed that some of his ideas were detached from what was taking place out in the field and the units, or that entailed superfluous waste of budgets.

As with every other high-ranking post he filled in the IDF, it felt as if he spent many hours on missions involving organizational dismantling, assembling and rebuilding. It is likely that a majority of these changes will be remembered positively, after his replacement stabilizes some of the processes begun during the Kochavi era.

As of this coming Monday, his term will pass – one hopes – without any major military conflict. There was one limited operation in 2021 in the Gaza Strip (“Guardian of the Walls”), a few small-scale operations in Gaza, a prolonged wave of terror in the West Bank since last March, and hundreds of “war within the wars” attacks across the borders.

If anything cast a shadow on his term, it was the fastidiousness he adopted in intervening in controversial matters concerning the army and society at large. Kochavi is also bequeathing to Halevi a deep crisis in the personnel area, primarily between – but not restricted to – the young career soldiers (holding ranks of captain and major) and the reserve army.

Open gallery view חברי סיעת הציונות הדתית איתמר בן גביר בצלאל סמוטריץ מבקרים בשער שכם בגלל המהומות בשבוע האחרון וממשיכים ברחוב הגיא בשוק Credit: אוהד צויגנברג

This is a crisis he himself seemingly underestimates but does not deny, and regretfully not enough steps were taken to address it. Considering the innovation and progress he brought to other arenas, Kochavi was an ardent conservative in all matters concerning the induction and mobilization model.

His recent responses to the steps taken by the new government have already led to his being marked by the right as a potential enemy. Lawmakers from the Religious Zionism party have even threatened to extend the cooling-off period of chiefs of staff entering politics from three to five years, or even 10. (Kochavi told Haaretz that he does not rule out the possibility of entering politics in the future.)

In admirable fashion, Kochavi has now taken a clear public stand. It is likely that he arrived at the conclusion that if he did not speak up, the water is now high enough to drown the army in a murky political wave.

But even he knows that the big test will be faced by his successor. As chief of staff, Herzl Halevi is liable to face a perfect storm that will combine all of the aforementioned issues: an unprecedented political crisis, an exacerbated feud around the lack of equality in who does army service, and a sharp deterioration in security matters with the Palestinians – part of which would emanate from the concessions Netanyahu has granted to his far-right partners in recent weeks.