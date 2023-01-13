Journalist Israel Frey: 'If I Were Palestinian I Would Have Been Arrested and Disappeared'
He was arrested after not reporting for police questioning in the wake of a tweet that he posted. The Israeli right has pegged him as an enemy of the state, for others he’s the hero of the hour. Who is ultra-Orthodox journalist Israel Frey? What drives him – and why doesn’t he regret his actions despite the high price he’s paying?
Israel Frey is standing outside a shul in north Tel Aviv and waiting. The quiet street exudes a feeling of Israeli secularism: old homes in the Ramat Hahayal neighborhood, villas in upscale Tzahala, high-tech and communications offices in the Kiryat Atidim complex; residential high-rises in the once-poor, now-gentrified Neve Sharett quarter.
