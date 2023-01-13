Commanders Won’t Want to Serve in an Unethical Army, Warns Outgoing IDF Chief of Staff
With only days left in his four-year term as leader of the Israel Defense Forces, Aviv Kochavi speaks out against plans for defense and security by Israel’s most extreme government ever
For nearly four years, outgoing Israel Defense Forces Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Aviv Kochavi made a noticeable effort to protect himself from any political storms. Whether it was on the principled stance of protecting the status of the IDF or from his own increased personal cautiousness, he rarely addressed controversial issues and avoided clashing with the frequently changing governments during his four years in the post.
