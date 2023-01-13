An Accidental Discovery at an Israeli Lab May Solve the Global Sugar Problem
A Galilee entrepreneur hoped to achieve a modest goal: to make fish oil a tasty food additive for children. But along the way he came up with a revolutionary method to treat sugar – making it possible to use only a fraction of the amount usually found in processed food
The substance on the teaspoon I’m holding looks like soft, dense whipped cream. I lick a small amount and it explodes with sweetness in my mouth, as if I’d bitten into a highly concentrated marshmallow. The taste packs a wallop. How sweet it was.
