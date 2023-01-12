Weakening the Judiciary Will Also Weaken Israel Internationally, Legal Expert Warns

Political debate is raging across Israel over the package of far-reaching legal reforms recently unveiled by Justice Minister Yariv Levin. If the legislation behind them passes this spring, the changes will drastically weaken the judiciary and tip the balance of power radically in favor of the majority government in the Knesset.

The United States and other foreign governments have hesitated to publicly weigh in on the controversy thus far. But how does Israel’s pending legal revolution look from other Western democracies? Benjamin Wittes, senior fellow in governance studies at Washington’s Brookings Institution and a respected legal commentator in the United States, joined Allison Kaplan Sommer on the Haaretz Weekly podcast to discuss the elements of the Levin plan. He also considers its implications for Israel’s standing in the international legal community.

Here are excerpts from the conversation, edited for length and clarity.

Haaretz: Many people relate the push to quickly pass and implement these reforms to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s ongoing corruption trial, and his desire to make key political appointments the court may block – as well as fulfilling coalition agreement elements like exempting the ultra-Orthodox from military service. But the members of his government behind the reforms seem even more ideologically committed to this plan and want more far-reaching change than Netanyahu does. Their anti-judiciary rhetoric echoes a wave of right-wing populism that seems to be a trend across the world. How unique is this development to Israel?

Wittes: “It is certainly not unique to Israel. The reform of the judiciary in the United States, which has taken a different form, has been a conservative obsession for many decades now. And some of the language associated with it is very similar [to what you hear in Israel]. And if you look at what the ruling party in Poland has done, you know, there are some similarities with respect toward what the Netanyahu government is now proposing.

“What is unique to Israel? I think that what has made Israel particularly vulnerable to this kind of populist machination is the odd constitutional – or nonconstitutional – structure against which it’s taking place. Israel has a [Supreme] Court that is at once uniquely vulnerable to this sort of legislative change, but also unusually powerful. And that combination is, I think, a very explosive one that has definitely contributed to the generation of this crisis. … The Israeli court has a huge amount of power. But the foundation of that power is paper thin. And so it’s like you’ve built this giant weapon on a pillar of sand.”

The most controversial element proposed in the current legislation is the override clause, which would allow the Knesset to nullify Supreme Court decisions by a simple majority of 61 votes in the 120-seat Knesset. How does it look through American eyes that Israel is on the brink of making its court decisions subject to the ruling political majority?

“I don’t have a problem, in principle, with the idea of an override clause. A lot of countries have them, including the United States. Ours is particularly onerous – it requires amending the Constitution, but the ability to amend the Constitution is there. And so you can say that, ultimately, the democratic process has its way.

“The problem in the Israeli context is not the fact of an override clause. In fact, there already is an override clause: the Knesset can change the underlying Basic Law anytime it wants. … So what is this really changing? And the answer is, in terms of the raw power of the Knesset, it’s changing nothing. It’s changing only – and this is really, really important – how much political will it requires in order for the Knesset to impose its way on the court. … What’s the threshold above which you say, ‘This is a reasonable shackle on a very powerful court?’ I wouldn’t presume to make that decision on behalf of the Israeli population of which I’m not a part. I do think that if the ruling government alone can do it, it denudes judicial review of a lot of its meaning.”

How do you see these reforms affecting the U.S.-Israel relationship, and the relationship between Israel and American Jews like you? We always talk about shared values and being the only democracy in the Middle East...

“I would love to say that American Jews will rise up in anger and protest at the ... antidemocratic nature of Israeli judicial reforms. But that’s a lot of nonsense. It won’t happen. Non-Orthodox American Jews are already pretty uncomfortable with a lot of Israeli policy, particularly when it comes to Palestinian and human rights issues ... and the younger they are, the less comfortable they are with Israeli policy

“There’s not a lot of patience in the American nonreligious community for things like, you know, aggressive settlement building, and there’s a lot of support for things like the two-state solution. So you’re already operating against a backdrop of a certain degree of friction with American-Jewish values. [The judicial reform] is pretty technical constitutional law stuff. And I don’t think the average American Jew cares very much or will even stop to think very much about the question of how many votes it should take to override a Supreme Court opinion in Israel – and they’ve never even heard of ‘reasonableness’ review.

“So, it may contribute to some generic sentiment that bad stuff is happening in Israel and that Netanyahu is something like a Richard Nixon or a Donald Trump. But I don’t think it’s going to be the flash point that triggers any kind of rupture. The much more substantial issues for American Jews are human rights issues and religious freedom issues.”

Open gallery view Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at a press conference in Jerusalem earlier this week. Credit: Noam Revkin-Fenton

Israel has fought international adjudication of its behavior at every turn. If the legal reforms go through and its judiciary is weakened, is this going to make it more vulnerable to being examined in international courts?

“This will certainly make it more vulnerable. The reason: The strength of the Israeli judicial system is one of the arguments that Israel makes about why international tribunals should not get involved. And it’s actually one of their best arguments.

“If you read submissions that they make to these international courts, the argument goes something like this: ‘First of all, you have no jurisdiction over the conflict. But secondly, we have this robust judicial system. We have lawyers attached to every army unit that are reviewing operations for legality under the law of armed conflict; we have courts and we have a very independent Supreme Court that gets involved in battlefield decisions sometimes and swats government policy down. ... We have all these systems to keep ourselves in line and you’re supposed to get involved only when countries are unable or unwilling to look at their own legal conduct. And that’s not the case here.’

“I think [after the reform] that will be a much weaker argument. Imagine a situation where the Knesset has passed some very offensive law by international justice standards, this new Israeli Supreme Court has struck it down and then the Knesset has said, ‘Yeah, kiddo, to hell with you. We’re doing it anyway.’ I do think an international tribunal is likely to look at that situation and say: ‘Hey, you say you have all these great institutions, but you reserve the right to ignore them in the circumstances in which they most matter.’”

As a legal scholar, what are your personal feelings going forward about engaging with the Israeli legal system following this reform, presuming all of the proposed elements pass?

“That’s a very, very hard question for me. My engagement with Israeli legal culture has been pretty deep over a lot of years and the premise of that engagement has always been that Israel is a complex, imperfect democracy that is using law to struggle with very, very hard problems. … I got interested in the Israeli legal system because Israel was facing a lot of similar hard national security choices that the United States faced in the period after 9/11, and had been doing so for a long time. And so it was a really interesting way to look at the way another highly legalistic, democratic society engaged.

“However much you may criticize Israeli democracy, however imperfect it is, it is actually a society that is functioning under law and rules and responding to very hard questions through that framework. And I look at this reform and I say, ‘I’m not sure that would be true anymore.’ [Under these reforms], it wouldn’t actually feel like a society of law to me; it would feel more like a sort of Athenian kind of raw populist democracy. … On a personal level – I would never tell anybody else how to behave – I do think it would very fundamentally change my regard for the integrity of the Israeli legal system.”