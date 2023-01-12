Palestinian Killed by Israeli Military During West Bank Arrest Raid

A 25-year-old Palestinian was killed by the military on Thursday in Qabatiyah, a town south of Jenin, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

The ministry named him as Habib Kamil and said another three people had been wounded. Military troops had entered the town to make an arrest, Palestinian media reports said.

Meanwhile, at least seven Palestinians were wounded in clashes with the military in Nablus.

Earlier in the day, Palestinian health officials said a 41-year-old Palestinian man, Samir Aslan, had been killed by military fire during the night. According to eyewitnesses, Aslan was killed while trying to stop the arrest of his son in Qalandiya, north of Jerusalem.

Sources in the Israel Defense Forces said that soldiers had been ambushed by a group throwing stones at them while making arrests in the area.

Aslan's wife, however, said that soldiers had broken into the house in order to arrest their son. "I asked them not to beat him, but they took him out of the house and started beating him," she said. "My husband came out shouting, and I heard a bunch of shots. I went outside, and he was lying on the floor bleeding. I screamed for help but no one listened. He lost consciousness and died."

In a separate incident on Wednesday night, troops entered the Old City in Nablus to arrest a member of the Lion's Den militant group, prompting clashes. The Palestinian Red Crescent reported that 10 people were wounded, including two journalists.

The shootings on Thursday bring the number of Palestinians killed in the West Bank this year to eight, including two Palestinians killed Wednesday in separate incidents. One was killed during a military arrest raid in the territory’s north and another after stabbing and wounding an Israeli man in a southern settlement.

Israel ramped up its military raids last spring, after a spate of Palestinian attacks against Israelis killed 19 people. The raids sharply escalated tensions and helped fuel another wave of Palestinian attacks in the fall that killed 10 Israelis.

Nearly 150 Palestinians were killed by Israeli fire in the West Bank and east Jerusalem in 2022, the rights group B'Tselem reported, making last year the deadliest since 2004.

The heightened violence comes as Israel's new ultranationalist and ultra-Orthodox government — it's most right-wing ever — is charting its legislative agenda, one that is expected to take a tough line against the Palestinians and drive up settlement construction in the West Bank.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.