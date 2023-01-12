Haaretz - back to home page
Palestinian Killed by Israeli Army Near Jerusalem

Man, 41, was reportedly shot while trying to prevent Israeli forces from arresting his son

Jack Khoury
Jack Khoury
Israeli soldiers at the Qalandiya Checkpoint.
Israeli soldiers at the Qalandiya checkpoint.Credit: MOHAMAD TOROKMAN/REUTERS
Jack Khoury
Jack Khoury

The Palestinian Health Ministry said early Thursday that a 41-year-old man was been shot and killed by the Israeli military overnight near Jerusalem. According to eyewitness reports, Samir Alsan was killed while trying to stop Israeli forces from arresting his son at Qalandiya, north of Jerusalem.

According to the report, he was shot in the chest by one of the soldiers and was critically wounded. He was pronounced dead shortly afterward.

