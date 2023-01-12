New Proposal Allows Israel's PM, Ministers to Reject Position of Legal Advisers

In the latest step to defang Israel's judicial system, one of the leading figures of the judicial overhaul published the text of a new proposal on Thursday night to significantly diminish the position of government legal advisers, allowing the prime minister and ministers to defy their advice.

The proposal to amend the Basic Law on the Government was presented by chairman of the Knesset's Constitution, Law and Justice Committee, religious Zionism MK Simcha Rothman.

According to the proposal, "legal advice given to the prime minister, the government or one of its ministers will not be binding and will not change the legal situation for them." It was also decided that ministers may reject advice given by legal advisers for their ministries and act against it.

The proposal, which will be discussed next week in the committee Rothman heads in preparation for a first vote, determines that the government, the prime minister and each minister will decide on the position that will be presented on behalf of their ministry, or on behalf of an administrative authority under their responsibility, before the courts and will also be allowed to appoint a private lawyer to represent them.

The proposal is part of a broader plan led by Justice Minister Yariv Levin to weaken the judicial system. The coalition is expected to submit an additional proposal to complement this reform turning government legal advisers into political appointees of the ministers. In this way the advisers will be under the authority of the minister rather than that of the attorney general.

The two proposals, if passed, are expected to cause a major change in the status of government legal advisers since today they are government employees who are appointed by tender, are professionally subordinate to the attorney general, their opinions are binding for the ministry, and it is not possible to end their employment without the agreement of the attorney general.

Rothman presented Levin's judicial overhaul plan on Wednesday which will include a change in the makeup of the committee for appointing judges which will give the government more control over the selection process. The plan also includes the override clause allowing the government to pass laws that were disqualified by the high court.

The latest proposal was introduced following claims by opposition members on the committee on Wednesday after Rothman requested to hold a theoretical discussion on the law on Sunday without a concrete proposal.

Committee opposition members – Karin Elharar, Yoav Segalovich, Gilad Kariv, Matan Kahana, Ofer Cassif and Yulia Malinovsky - sent a letter on Wednesday to the Speaker of the Knesset Amir Ohana, in which they claimed that it was not reasonable to hold a theoretical discussion since it does not allow for a serious and in-depth discussion of the proposal's details.