Israel's Attorney General Slams Netanyahu's Tweet About Her 'False' News

Israel's Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara said on Thursday that she is "saddened" that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu chose to share a news story about her that is "false publication," a statement on her behalf read.

Baharav-Miara was referring to Netanyahu's tweet from Wednesday, in which he shared a claim by Israel's channel 14 journalist Yaakov Bardugo that she recently spoke with the head of Israeli police's anti-fraud investigation unit, Lahav 433, and "asked him to look into why there are no governmental corruption investigations."

"We are disappointed that the Prime Minister decided to share a false publication," the AG responded.

Last week, Netanyahu and Baharav-Miara met for the first time after the government was sworn in, amid tensions between the two, especially over the new coalition's intended reform of the judicial system.

The planned reform will include splitting the role of the attorney general so that Baharav-Miara will advise the government – but the authority of state prosecutor will be taken away from her and transferred to a general prosecutor.

In addition, in recent weeks some of Netanyahu's partners and associates have voiced sharp criticism and threats of impeachment towards Baharav-Miara.

Contrary to the conventional practice, Netanyahu did not invite Baharav-Miara to participate in the first government meeting, which was held immediately after its swearing-in. While the Ministry of Justice saw the decision as a deliberate act of defiance, Likud claimed that "it is a ceremonial government meeting and therefore only members of the government participate in it."

Last month, Baharav-Miara warned against bills being promoted by the coalition and said that "the backlog of proposals on the agenda – certainly if implemented hastily – could disrupt the system of checks and balances."

Following her remarks, the Minister of National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir said that the AG "is wrong to think that she is the true prime minister of the State of Israel," and MK Simcha Rothman from the Religious Zionism party said that her critique on "this matter will have to be dealt with".