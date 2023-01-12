All of Israel's former attorney general and most ex-state prosecutors published a letter on Thursday in which expressing concerns that Yariv Levin's plan would "destroy" the country's justice system.

"We were shocked to hear the plan … and we're convinced that it does not herald an improvement of the system, but threatens to destroy it," the letter reads.

"[Levin's] plan proposes to change the method for selecting justices will transform the Supreme Court from an independent institution, which rules without fear and without bias, into a quasi-political body that will be suspected of biasing the law in favor of the government."

All of Israel's former attorney generals are signed on the letter – Aharon Barak, Yitzhak Zamir, Michael Ben-Yair, Elyakim Rubinstein, Menachem Mazuz, Yehuda Weinstein and Avihai Mandelblit.

The state prosecutors signed on the letter are Dorit Beinisch, Edna Arbel, Eran Shendar, Moshe Lador with Shai Nitzan the only state prosecutor who did not sign. Nitzan who serves as the rector of Israel's national library refused to comment.

They further emphasized that the plan "significantly limits the authority of the court to exercise effective criticism of the government so that it does not misuse its power and allows a coalition majority to legalize any act of the government, no matter how wrong and harmful it may be, through an override clause."

The former advisers and attorneys stated in the letter that "the Supreme Court is a magnificent institution, one of the best that has arisen in Israel, and it is also recognized outside of Israel as one of the best courts in the world. In the absence of a constitution, and without a charter of human rights, it is the one that ruled in Israel the rule of law even towards system of government, fight arbitrariness and governmental corruption, and protect human rights and minority groups."

They warned that "the achievements of the Supreme Court, which promoted society and benefited every person, are now in grave danger," and called on the government to withdraw from the plan "and prevent serious damage to the judicial system and the rule of law, in order to preserve Israel as a Jewish and democratic state in light of the values that came to me An expression in the Declaration of Independence".

The letter also referred to the intention to change the status of legal advisers in ministries, and warn of this on the grounds that the measure "may prevent the advisers from functioning as gatekeepers whose job it is to warn against illegal decisions."

On Thursday night religious Zionism MK Simcha Rothman presented a proposal to significantly diminish the position of government legal advisers, allowing the prime minister and ministers to defy their advice.

The proposal to amend the Basic Law on the Government will be discussed next week in the Knesset's Constitution, Law and Justice Committee Rothman heads in preparation for a first vote.

It determines that the government, the prime minister and each minister will decide on the position that will be presented on behalf of their ministry, or on behalf of an administrative authority under their responsibility, before the courts and will also be allowed to appoint a private lawyer to represent them.