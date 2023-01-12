The Israel Police have opened investigations into three members of the anti-Zionist movement Neturei Karta following an illegal visit to the West Bank city of Jenin earlier this week.

According to national broadcaster Kan, the men, whose fringe ultra-Orthodox sect opposes the existence of the state of Israel, violated both laws prohibiting entering Area A, which is under full Palestinian control, and identifying with a terrorist organization.

Citing Palestinian sources, Kan reported that two of the men, residents of Jerusalem and Beit Shemesh, visited the home of Bassam al-Saadi on Monday, an Islamic Jihad leader who was, until recently, responsible for the group’s military operations in the West Bank

Last August, al-Saadi was indicted for security offenses, charged by Israeli military prosecutors with membership, support and activity in a terrorist organization.

In videos uploaded to social media, the ultra-Orthodox men could be seen wearing traditional black hats and coats and carrying Palestinian flags during their visit.

Following their visit, National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir tweeted an image of the men, writing simply “to Syria!”

Neturei Karta, which means “Guardians of the Walls” in Aramaic, is a small but highly visible movement on the fringes of the ultra-Orthodox community. One of its members, the late Moshe Hirsch, served as an "adviser on Jewish affairs” to Yasser Arafat following the establishment of the Palestinian Authority.

Its activities have drawn harsh condemnations even from other staunchly anti-Zionist ultra-Orthodox groups.

In 2007, Neturei Karta representatives took part in a Holocaust-denial conference in Tehran, with one declaring that he prayed three times a day for the disappearance of the State of Israel – "in peaceful ways.”

In 2012, two of its members were spotted in Lebanon in Palestinian headscarves and carrying signs reading, "I am a Jew, not a Zionist."

The pair said that they were invited by Palestinian factions along with other Arab and foreign activists.

In 2013, a Jerusalem resident belonging to the group was charged with offering to spy for Iran. It was reported that he met with three Iranian representatives in Berlin and allegedly told them that he opposed Israel's existence.

He also said he wanted to see the Israeli government replaced with a "government of goyim."

DPA contributed to this report.