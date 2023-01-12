Hundreds of Lawyers, Ex-judges Protest Judicial Overhaul Across Israel

Hundreds of lawyers, former judges and legal professionals demonstrated on Thursday outside of courts across Israel in opposition to the new government's plan to weaken the judicial system.

As part of the protest, demonstrators working in the judicial system stopped their work symbolically for an hour.

"The goal is to illustrate to the public that the changes to the system mean de facto – shutting down the judiciary," the protest leaders said.

At the Tel Aviv demonstration, participants waved signs reading "Politicians without borders – will turn on us too" and "Destroying the vision of the state."

Open gallery view The protest in Tel Aviv on Thursday. Credit: Hadas Parush

Lawyer Nir Alfasa, one of the protesters, said that "beyond any political debate, the anchor is always the state's democratic character. As soon as a reform desecrates the principle of separation of powers and harms the authority that protects us, we must sound the alarm. We must not stand back, we must stand on guard."

According to lawyer Ofer Bartel, who also protested in Tel Aviv, "my late grandmother came to Israel in 1922 to establish a state. These days they are trying to destroy her life's work, and I am trying to not let them succeed."

Open gallery view From the lawyer protest in Tel Aviv on Thursday. Credit: Hadas Parush

The protest is geared against Justice Minister Yariv Levin broad plan to overhaul the judicial system. This includes passing the override clause which will allow the government to pass laws that were disqualified by the high court, and changing the makeup of the committee for appointing judges which will give the government more control over the selection process.

Thursday's protest comes after all of Israel's former attorney generals and most ex-state prosecutors published a letter earlier on Thursday expressing concerns that Yariv Levin's plan would "destroy" the country's justice system. "We were shocked to hear the plan … and we're convinced that it does not herald an improvement of the system, but threatens to destroy it," the letter read.

Open gallery view Hundreds of lawyers and former judges protest outside of a courthouse in Tel Aviv, on Thursday. Credit: Danny Schechtman

Also on Thursday, in the latest step to defang Israel's judicial system, chairman of the Knesset's Constitution, Law and Justice Committee, Religious Zionism MK Simcha Rothman published the text of a new bill to significantly diminish the position of government legal advisers, allowing the prime minister and ministers to defy their advice.