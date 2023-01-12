Opposition leader Yair Lapid announced Thursday that he will not attend the demonstration planned to take place against the Netanyahu-led government, after organizers of the protest refused to allow the former prime minister to speak.

Lapid stated that he and MK Benny Gantz had agreed not to attend the protest, though later on Thursday the former defense minister announced he would take part in the event. Labor chief Merav Michaeli and former army chief Gadi Eisenkot also pledged to attend the protest, although neither are planned to speak or take an active part in the event.

Sources within the opposition originally said they had decided to respect the request of the event organizers, who made it clear that they want the demonstration to take place without any political to party affiliation, but that agreement is most likely no longer in place.

‘Corrupt and dangerous’: LISTEN to Benjamin Wittes on Israel’s judicial overhaul Subscribe 0:00 -- : -- 15 Skip 15 seconds backwards Play audio 15 Skip 15 seconds ahead 1 X Change playback rate from 1 to 1 Mute audio

Rabin Square in Tel Aviv has been reserved by Eliad Shraga, chairman of The Movement for Quality Government, for all Saturday evenings in January. Last weekend, thousands gathered in the city and marched against the Netanyahu government's plan to radically change Israel's judiciary.

MK Mansour Abbas, who announced he would come to demonstrate and even called on the Arab public to join him, told Haaretz that in his opinion, civil organizations should lead the protest, while former intellectuals and politicians should stand on stage. To keep away potential protesters who do not share the opinion of the opposition parties, current politicians should support and demonstrate, but not lead.

In an interview with Radio al-Shams, he said waving the Palestinian flag should not be the focal point of demonstrations. We want to be partners in the protest, using democratic tools and complying with the law.

Opposition leaders are planning on holding a different protest, and while a date has yet to be set, the organizers decided not to hold it on a Saturday in order to not divide the crowds between the two demonstrations.

As organizers of the event are making final preparations, the police issued a warning on Thursday claiming they have information on a possible civil disturbance that may occur during the protest. According to police, this information came to light during a meeting with National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, who earlier this week called on officers to use water cannons to disperse protesters.

A police source says that there is a group of some 300 people who plan on attacking officers and blocking traffic on Tel Aviv's main roads.

Late on Thursday, Lapid responded to the warning issued by police, saying they should concentrate on protecting the protesters and not 'prepare for them.'

"There will be tens of thousands of activists, people of civilian life and concerned citizens, including my children," Lapid said, adding that the protesters "are the biggest lovers of the State of Israel and should be treated as such."