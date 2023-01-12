Israel’s poverty rate has risen moderately in 2021, according to the National Insurance Institute’s report, keeping Israel as one of the most impoverished states in the developed world.

The increase in poverty is linked to cutting the special state subsidies granted during the coronavirus crisis.

The sharpest poverty rise occurred among senior citizens, from 16.4 percent in 2020 to 17.6 percent in 2021 due to stopping the special grants that were given in 2020 and their small participation in the labor market.

The report is issued annually in December, however, this year an exception led to its publication in January. After a query from Haaretz in the past week, the Welfare and Social Affairs Ministry stated that the two new welfare ministers wished to study the report before its publication.

According to the report, in 2021 there were 1.95 million poor people in Israel compared to 1.87 million in 2020. Some 855,400 of them – 28 percent – were children, marking a 0.8 percent rise from 2020. Among the poor families, the rate of ultra-Orthodox families rose by 0.4 percent, Arabs by 0.7 percent and single-parent families by 0.7 percent.

In 2021 the poverty line – defined as 50 percent of the disposable median income, adjusted to the size of the family – was an income of about 2,849 shekels per capita per month and 5,698 per couple. A couple with two children was deemed poor if they made less than 9,117 shekels and a couple with four children were poor if they made less than 12,108 shekels. The depth of poverty rose from 38.7 percent in 2020 to 39.4 percent in 2021.

Israel remains one of the most impoverished countries in the developed world, second only to Costa Rica in all the years measured in Israel (2019-2021). This was true despite the increased government assistance made available during the COVID-19 outbreak in 2020 and 2021.

Compared to other countries, the inequality is less extreme, but still high.

The incidence of poverty rose among families from 20.6 percent to 21 percent, among individuals from 20.5 percent to 21 percent and among children from 27.2 percent to 28 percent. Without government intervention, that is, according to income alone, the poverty incidence of families decreased from 37.4 percent to 35.5 percent, of individuals from 33.9 percent to 32.1 percent and among children it decreased from 39 percent to 37 percent.