Bibi’s Fake News Inflation Policy for Israel

If they handed out annual awards for fake news, the 2023 competition would probably be a done deal just 10 days into the year: The winners are Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, with their four-point plan to “break the inflationary spiral” they unveiled Wednesday night

The fake news begins with Netanyahu’s inflationary spiral and the harm it is causing Israelis. “In the last year and a half, our economy has entered into an inflationary spiral – inflation and [rising] interest rates that follow are skyrocketing,” he told the press conference. “Every increase in electricity, water, fuel, municipal taxes, entails another increase. This price affects the families and ultimately every family feels it.”

The reality is quite different. Israeli inflation is high by the standards of the last decade when prices barely budged at all, but its pace is still modest by global standards, and price rises have been largely offset by higher pay.

It is true that in November, the latest month for which there are figures, consumer prices rose 5.3 percent year on year, their sharpest increase in 14 years. But the worst appears to be over.

The Bank of Israel forecasted earlier this month that the consumer price index would rise 3 percent over the coming year. Bond yields point to an even lower figure of 2.6 percent while economic forecasters see a range of 2.2 to 3.5 percent. This is hardly an inflationary spiral that demands immediate government intervention.

The second bit of fake news is the plan itself, which sounds dramatic (“Sometimes, in a crisis, special measures are needed for a limited period of time,” Netanyahu said on Wednesday). But the fact is the measures will have little impact on consumer pocketbooks.

Under their plan, an 8.2 percent increase in electricity rates that had gone into effect January 1 will be reduced by 70 percent to just a 2.5 percent rise. How much does that add up to for the average consumer? The average monthly electricity bill for a family of four last year was 400 shekels ($116), so an 8.2 percent rise could have increased that to 433 shekels; a 2.5 percent rise will thus save them about 23 shekels.

The same small-change numbers apply to the freeze in arnona (municipal rates). The rate was only slated to go up a relatively small 1.37 percent this year, which for a home measuring 90 to 100 square meters amounted to no more than an extra 100 shekels for all of 2023.

The 70 percent cut in the rate hike for water that was due to go into effect this month is similarly symbolic. Rates were due to go up 3.5 percent but, according to the Water Authority the average family of four pays only 135 shekels a month for water, so that the increase was only to be 5 shekels. The rollback is gasoline price increase amounts to 10 agorot a liter.

The third bit of fake news is that the plan wouldn’t break any “inflationary spiral,” even if there was one.

The dirty work of reining in price rises properly belongs to the Bank of Israel. It’s dirty because the main tool central banks use to combat inflation is higher interest rates, which raises costs for borrowers, both consumers and businesses. Ideally that slows the economy (hopefully not at the cost of a recession) as demand cools.

In theory, the Netanyahu-Smotrich plan makes the Bank of Israel’s job a little tougher by trying to mitigate the impact of costlier money. In fact, it doesn’t make the job tougher because the plan doesn’t really do much to dull the effect of higher prices.

Open gallery view Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, right, and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich announcing policies to lower the cost of living, January 2023 Credit: Noam Revkin-Fenton

Fake News No. 5

Where the Netanyahu-Smotrich team could really undercut the Bank of Israel is likely to come later – which leads to the fourth and final bit of fake news.

All the anti-inflationary measures announced Wednesday don’t come for free. The smaller rise in electricity rates is going to be paid for by cutting the excise tax on coal at a cost to the treasury of 440 million shekels in 2023. Smotrich, meanwhile, admitted that the arnona freeze would require the government to compensate the local authorities for the lost revenues, adding more costs to the budget.

These measures admittedly won’t entail major amounts of money, but the Netanyahu-Smotrich team has yet to present their budget for 2023, and that’s where the big spending is likely to emerge.

Smotrich has repeatedly promised smaller government and cost savings. Indeed, on Wednesday he made a few small gestures in that direction by saying he would cut pay raises for Knesset members and senior civil servants. “That’s an example of taking personal responsibility and maintaining a pay framework in the public sector, so as not to burden the state budget during a crisis,” he explained.

In fact, there is no fiscal crisis, as Smotrich seemed to be saying, which could count as Fake News No. 5.

The same day the two were unveiling their inflation plan, the Finance Ministry reported that the government ran its first budget surplus since 1987. Revenue grew by close to 14 percent as the economy rebounded from its COVID funk while spending dropped 4.8 percent.

Those kinds of numbers are unlikely to be repeated in 2023, even if Smotrich tries to rein in spending. But the fact is Netanyahu has promised to sharply increase allowances and subsidies to the ultra-Orthodox, and free preschool education for all Israelis. Negotiations with the public sector labor unions are due to begin, and their leaders are unlikely to be impressed by the pay-rise cuts Smotrich ordered by way of a model for restraint.

On the revenue side, Smotrich is canceling taxes on sugary drinks and disposable dishes (as a favor for the Haredim who favor both) which will deprive the treasury of about 1.2 billion shekels in revenues in 2023.

Even though, formally speaking, he is the government’s economic adviser, Bank of Israel Governor Amir Yaron was reportedly not consulted about the Netanyahu-Smotrich inflation program, so we don’t know what he thinks of it.

But he did issue a delicate warning 10 days earlier about the upcoming budget. “It is important that the new government acts with the necessary responsibility with regard to fiscal policy, in particular regarding new expenditures that are not geared towards promoting sustainable growth,” he told a press conference. In other words, lavishing money on the Haredim, even if Israel can afford it, is going to impose a toll on the economy in the medium to long term.

This week’s fake news on the economy was a momentary distraction of little consequence. The real news on the budget, when it comes, is shaping up to be distressingly real.