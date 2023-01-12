ACRI Petitions High Court After Israel Railways Blocks Entry to Political Activist

The Association for Civil Rights in Israel (ACRI) on Wednesday filed a petition in the High Court of Justice against Israel Railways and the Transportation Ministry after a security guard delayed entrance of a protester to the train station.

The protester, Tali Ostrowsky, was held up at the entrance to Hashalom Station in Tel Aviv by a security guard on the grounds that the shirt she was wearing, which read "Rise up!" in Hebrew, might be provocative.

According to the ACRI petition, Israel Railways was in violation of Section 3(a) of the Anti-Discrimination Law, which prohibits any kind of discrimination in regard to entering a public place or receiving public services. As the law bars discrimination based on party affiliation, the railways had no authority to prevent riders from entering a train station due to any political statements they might be making.

Open gallery view A demonstrator wears a shirt similar to that wore by Ostrovsky earlier this week. Credit: Ofer Vaknin

The ACRI further claimed that it had appealed to the Transportation Ministry in the past, following similar incidents where the railways had violated laws against discrimination and violated freedom of expression.

The ministry’s position was that the railways had no right to interfere with freedom of expression or bar access to trains and stations because someone is making a political statement, except in clear cases of extreme racism or incitement to racism or violence.

The ACRI petition detailed how in August 2022, two political activists entering the Shalom Station following a rally were told by security guards that the shirt one of them was wearing with the words "Looking at the Occupation in the Eyes" could cause provocations.

The guards got into an argument with the activists and eventually punched him. Police officers broke up the fight and ordered the security guards to allow the activists to enter.

Witnesses said the guard had been acting according to instructions from his superior, but in a statement afterward Israel Railways said, "the incident does not correspond to the concept of service of the rail service, so it should not have happened."

The petition notes yet another incident, when a minor entered Tel Aviv’s Savidor-Central Station in November 2022, holding a bag with placards calling to “end the occupation”.

The minor was told by a guard to wait while he consulted with someone who appeared to be his superior. When the guard returned he told the minor that he couldn’t enter the station or ride the train with the placards because of their political content. An argument ensued, but the guard refused to allow entry.

In December 2022, another passenger tried to enter the Wolfson Station in Holon wearing a Hadash party shirt on which was written “Jews and Arabs refuse to be enemies.” The security guard asked for identification, saying there was a problem with the shirt and that it had to be covered up before entering the station or changed to another one. The activist decided to take a bus instead.

Yet despite the clear stance of the Ministry, Israel Railways continued to enforce its unlawful policy and even toughened its terms in a media statement issued on Wednesday explaining why the guards had blocked entry to activist Tali Ostrowsky. The railways said it would not permit protests inside its facilities, including any kind of gear associated with protesting.

“Someone at Israel Railways is in love with the idea of being the commissioner of freedom of expression and thinks that he has the authority to determine who gets on the train and who stays at the station according to the political position he holds,” ACRI attorneys Oded Feller and Reut Shaer, who filed the petition, said in a statement.