A Serial Offender to Be Indicted for Harassing Key Witnesses in Netanyahu's Trial

Israel's state prosecution is expected to indict at least one more person for harassing witnesses in the ongoing trial of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Haaretz has learned.

In the coming weeks a number of suspects identified with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu are expected to be interrogated, as part of the witness harassment case.

One of the suspects resides in the United States and the prosecution has asked the U.S. authorities for permission to interrogate him.

Open gallery view Nir Hefetz at the Tel Aviv District Courthouse, in 2022. Credit: Tomer Appelbaum

So far three suspects have been arraigned for harassing Hadas Klein, the key witness in the case involving Netanyahu’s receiving lavish gifts from tycoons, and state witness Nir Hefetz.

One suspect, a resident of the north, has a Twitter account and his posts were followed by several known Netanyahu supporters. He used to lavish praise on the prime minister, while unleashing invectives, abuse and vulgar utterances at his political rivals and law enforcement officials involved with Netanyahu’s cases.

At times this suspect targeted Klein, who was a personal assistant to billionaires Arnon Milchan and James Packer, and who testified that she would provide lavish gifts from them to Netanyahu. In response to the report of the death of Etti Kaner, who had been Milchan’s personal aide, the suspect tweeted: “Soon Hadas Klein, with the help of God.” Another of his tweets said: “I hope Hadas Klein gets a concussion in her black heart. A lying witness, received bribery from the prosecution to bear false testimony against Netanyahu.”

He also tweeted: “I hope Hadas is terminally ill.” He has recently been charged for these tweets. After being questioned, the prosecution asked for a restraining order to keep him away from Klein for a month, which has recently ended. Haaretz has learned that in recent months Milchan has been funding bodyguards for Klein.

Haaretz has found that this suspect is a serial offender, who has served a prison sentence for raping a minor and for property crimes and threats. The indictment against him said he had forced a 16-year-old girl to perform oral sex on him, sodomized her and beat her, after his friend forced her to drink alcohol and raped her.

Open gallery view Arnon Milchan in 2019 Credit: Vianney Le Caer / Invision / AP

In 2008 this suspect was sentenced by the Nazareth District Court to eight years in prison. The verdict deemed him dangerous with “an anti-social personality, marked narcissistic signs and a background of drug addiction … with no sense of responsibility or commitment to the environment …the suspect denies committing the offenses, won’t take responsibility, lacks empathy for the victim and is unaware of his acts’ implications.”

The verdict also said: “the suspect leads a criminal lifestyle, lives in a milieu with a criminal character, is given to negative social influences and tends to see the world in criminal codes. The impression he gives is that punishment doesn’t deter him, and he isn’t interested in receiving any treatment.”

The level of the danger he poses sexually was evaluated as “medium, as part of the danger he poses generally, stemming from the criminal character of all his ways of life.”

The Supreme Court denied the appeal the man filed.

The police responded that “Occasional reviews are conducted regarding all threats, and the level of threat is determined. The resources invested in protecting witnesses are then determined in keeping with the circumstances.”