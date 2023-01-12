The Netanyahu government's plan to radically overhaul Israel's judiciary is a "plan that will shatter the judicial system and is in fact an unrestrained attack," Israel's High Court President Esther Hayut said on Thursday.

Speaking at a conference in Haifa, Hayut said that the override clause - which would allow the Knesset to override Supreme Court decisions by a very slim majority of 61 votes in the 120-seat parliament- will enable the Knesset to "override human rights."

Newly-appointed Justice Minister Yariv Levin's plan to reform the Judiciary "is meant to be a mortal wound on the independence of the judicial branch, and to turn it into a muted branch."

Earlier on Thursday, Hundreds of lawyers, former judges and legal professionals demonstrated outside of courts across Israel in opposition to the new government's plan to weaken the judicial system.

"The goal is to illustrate to the public that the changes to the system mean de facto – shutting down the judiciary," the protest leaders said.

At the Tel Aviv demonstration, participants waved signs reading "Politicians without borders – will turn on us too" and "Destroying the vision of the state."

The protest is geared against Justice Minister Yariv Levin broad plan to overhaul the judicial system. This includes passing the override clause which will allow the government to pass laws that were disqualified by the high court, and changing the makeup of the committee for appointing judges which will give the government more control over the selection process.