'A Jewish State in All Areas': What Netanyahu's Far-right, anti-LGBTQ Ally Really Believes

Avi Maoz, head of far-right anti-LGBTQ Noam party, wants to fundamentally change Israel’s religious status quo. The recently appointed deputy minister at Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Office has only started speaking to the press over the past couple of years.

But by analyzing internal party documents, interviews and audio recordings, Haaretz has been able to build up a clear picture of the ideology of a man who sees himself as engaged in a "struggle for the essence, the identity, the soul” of a country under siege by outside forces and post-modern thought.

While Israel’s ultra-Orthodox parties have largely sought to strengthen their communities’ budgets and autonomy, Maoz, as a representative of a messianic strain of religious Zionist Judaism, is much more interested in effecting wide-ranging social change and believes that the main thing is the transformation of the public sphere into a religious space — and that Israelis "cannot be satisfied with the status quo that was agreed upon when [the state] was established.

Maoz, a follower of Rabbi Zvi Tau who instructed him to establish Noam in 2019, explains that his party's rabbis "are also rousing us to fight the octopus arms of the postmodernist worldview,” calling to "cleanse the public air of our country from foreign influences and add more and more Judaism and purity to the soul of our country.”

"The state's Judaism should be recognized in every corner of its life,” he believes.

"It should become a much more central consideration in the order of our national life, because this is what we have worked so hard for. We will strengthen the image of the State of Israel as a Jewish state in all areas. In all public systems, in public affairs, we will make sure that the Jewish identity of the country is clear, be natural, be simple, fill our hearts with Jewish pride. We will fight for that.”

Among his goals in running for office was to gain the authority to extract information about organizations that promote "foreign culture". A member of Knesset, he said, has the power "to force the officials of the ministries to give him all the information about their activities, including summaries of conversations and agreements with partnership providers."

Maoz was recently tapped for his new position at the PMO in order to promote “National-Jewish identity” and will be given control over “external” educational programs and the choice of who operates them – including enrichment programs, special activities and even school trips in thousands of schools – allowing him to potentially purge such lessons of LGBTQ content.

Following last year's election, he went on a tour of Israeli media panels, calling for an “national authority for Jewish identity,” attacking the Education Ministry’s new guidelines to help transgender youths and the ban on conversion therapy.

The Noam party has striven to change the status quo also when it comes to observing the Sabbath, with Ma'oz announcing that “Shabbat will be observed in the state of Israel,” including in the army, and, now that he is in government, Maoz is expected to oppose "private enterprises that encourage the desecration of Shabbat by the masses" as he put it, and in fact to any desecration of Shabbat on the streets of the cities, such as shops and shopping and entertainment centers, and of course also public transportation.

When asked about those without means who would stay at home on Shabbat due to the lack of transportation, Maoz clarified in an interview with orthodox newspaper “Makor Rishon" that this is the price that a Shabbat-observing Jewish state would have to pay.

"Yes, the values of the whole are above the rights of the individual,” he said.

Maoz's party is also vehemently against women serving in the armed forces, especially in combat roles. In his interview with "Makor Rishon," Maoz stated that the biggest contribution women give "is that they will, god willing, get married and raise a magnificent family."

A longer version of this story, which was originally written by Mordi Miller and published in Haaretz’s Hebrew edition, will be published in English next week.