32-year-old Israeli Arab Murdered in Nazareth in Ongoing Criminal Conflict

Police say Ashraf Mash'al was murdered as part of a conflict between crime organizations in northern Israel, that has claimed the lives of at least nine people in the last two years

Deiaa Haj Yahia
Adi Hashmonai
The scene of the shooting in Nazareth, on Thursday.
The scene of the shooting in Nazareth, on Thursday.Credit: Muhammad Halila
Deiaa Haj Yahia
Adi Hashmonai

A 32-year-old resident of Nazareth was shot to death on Thursday. The police stated that the murder occurred as part of a conflict between crime organizations, and the investigation was transferred to the national unit of the Police's anti-fraud investigation unit.

The incident took place in the "Big" shopping center in the city, when Ashraf Mash'al was shot by an automatic weapon. He was taken to the EMMS Nazareth Hospital in critical condition where he was pronounced dead.

According to police suspicion, Mash'al worked in Samir Bakri's organization, which is in the midst of an ongoing conflict with Nasser Hariri's organization. He was shot while in a luxury car dealership, which is under the auspices of Bakri's organization.

The conflict between the organizations has claimed the lives of at least nine people in the last two years. Among recent victims are Fares Haib and his two-year-old son who were murdered last month in the city. According to the police, Haib worked for the Hariri crime family in collecting extortion and protection racket.

Residents of Nazareth expressed concern about the augmenting number of shooting incidents in the city. "Our streets have become a battlefield," Mustafa Zuabi, a resident of the city, said to Haaretz .

"It's as if we live without the rule of law. Where are the police? Where is the deterrence? People are afraid to walk around; a two-year-old was just murdered and the police don't do anything. We haven't felt safe for a while now, but today the feeling has gotten even worse," Zuabi added.

Since the beginning of 2023, four men from Arab community have been murdered. At the end of last week, a 44-year-old man was shot to death in northern Israel, and last Thursday, a young man from East Jerusalem was stabbed to death.

