Reddit Chose ‘The World’s Ugliest Building.’ It's in Israel

You probably never heard of the Nahum tower, an apartment building at the entrance to the small seaside Israeli city of Bat Yam. But last week this monstrosity, designed in the 1960s by architect Marian Greenhouse, was named the ugliest building in the world by users of Reddit, the social news-aggregation website.

">In recent days pictures of the migdal, or tower, have circulated on social media showing the central section – 15 stories rising above a three-floor platform that contains stores, offices and events halls.

Despite Migdal Nahum's unfortunate designation, it is, unfortunately, quite typical of Israeli skylines.

Open gallery view A sketch by Marian Greenhouse of the front of Migdal Nahum, 1960. Credit: Greenhouse Architects

It appears that Migdal Nahum won its title because of the many years of neglect it has suffered and the add-ons that have accumulated on its facade over the years – dirt and grime, air conditioners and the uniquely Israeli trisim, or shutters.

In the rear of the complex are four more interconnected towers that were added later. The facade of the central tower features four exposed concrete pillars that rise from the sidewalk and constitute its main adornment.

The front facade is divided into three sections, with the central one indenting into the building on the lower floors and then jutting out into the street on the upper ones.

Open gallery view Migdal Nahum, Bat Yam. It belongs to the Brutalist style of architecture that is characterized by the use of bare building materials and structural elements. Credit: Tomer Appelbaum

The complex belongs to the Brutalist style of architecture that is characterized by the use of bare building materials and structural elements. The style took root in the young State of Israel and was used in the majority of institutional structures built in the 1950s until the 1970s.

Development of Migdal Nahum was undertaken by the Eretz Yisrael Britannia Bank and was built in stages over time because the bank failed.

Open gallery view A typical Israeli building in Tel Aviv. Credit: Avshalom Halutz

“At the beginning they only built the commercial sections while the residential part was built to only half its planned height,” says Marian Greenhouse’s son, the architect Daniel Greenhouse. “Later on, the building rights were sold by the court-appointed receiver and four other towers were built behind the complex, which are used as a nursing hospital.”

The elder Greenhouse was born in Warsaw in the 1920s. His counselor in the Hashomer Hatzair movement, Mordechai Anielewicz, later led the Warsaw Ghetto uprising. Greenhouse’s love of architecture started in the ghetto where he learned drawing from Jewish architects and engaged in drawing and documenting the area’s existing basements. Most of his family died in the Holocaust, but Greenhouse himself managed to flee and save himself.

Open gallery view A closer look at Migdal Nahum. Credit: Tomer Appelbaum

After World War II, he moved to Germany where he studied architecture in Munich. After completing his studies, he immigrated to Israel with his mother, who had survived thanks to forged documents.

In the early 1950s, Greenhouse joined the firm of Dov Karmi and together with Dov and Ram Karmi helped design Tel Aviv’s Histadrut labor federation headquarters and Beit Hadar Dafna. Designated by the city as historically architecture significant, the two buildings also belong to the Brutalist style and share many characteristics with Migdal Nahum.

Open gallery view A 1960 sketch by Marian Greenhouse depicting shops and residences at Migdal Nahum. Credit: Greenhouse Architects

In the 1950s and early 1960s, Greenhouse traveled all over the world and worked in South America. When he returned to Israel, he received the commission to design Migdal Nahum.

In his memoirs, he wrote about the project and how it was interrupted in the middle: “The bankruptcy was due to the fact that they didn’t listen to me … I recommended to the developers that they build it in stages, starting with the commercial areas, and with the money they got from the sale of shops and the cinema they could finance construction of the residential tower. They told me that maybe I understand architecture, but I don’t understand business.”

Naor Mimar, an architect who specializes in preservation, believes that today’s aversion to the buildings constructed in the Brutalist style stems from the connotation that it evokes.

Open gallery view Beit Hadar Dafna, Tel Aviv. Credit: Guy Raivitz

“The style is linked by us to the era of the state’s founding. Part of the cultural revolution that we have undergone is hatred for the Mapai establishment that erected these buildings,” he says. “In addition, these buildings aren’t always welcoming. It’s an aesthetic that’s not easy to digest. They’re big buildings that create a lot of complicated financial dilemmas, more so than other historic buildings like those of the eclectic or Bauhaus styles.”

Mimar notes that there are many buildings in Bat Yam designed in the Brutalist style, such as the long housing project on Yoseftal Street, which was planned by Yitzhak Pearlstein.

“This is a building that is at once both dreadful and beautiful. It could have also won that competition,” says Mimar. “But people have strong connotations, and it’s hard to judge them. Someone once told me that red bricks remind him of Auschwitz. We’re a country that doesn’t have many layers of architectural styles. It’s not like in Europe where they have hundreds and thousands of years of history.”

Open gallery view A typical Tel Aviv-Jaffa street. Credit: Avshalom Halutz

The younger Greenhouse believes that criticism of Migdal Nahum is unfair and superficial. “The building was constructed before there was central air conditioning in Israel. That’s an important factor that influenced the planning of the complex and led to the addition of all those air conditioners,” he says.

He thinks that before anyone judges the building, they need to research it systematically as was done in the case of the Histadrut and Hadar Dafna buildings. “Today, it’s neglected, miserable and sad, and, like many buildings from its time, it weeps. It was once a mall with cinemas, bowling alleys, restaurants, like all the malls we know today, except that it was built 30 years before the word ‘mall’ was invented,” he says.

Open gallery view Histadrut headquarters in Tel Aviv. Credit: Vered Peer (IPPA) / Pinchas Lavon Institute / Davar newspaper photo archive

Still, the building is a Bat Yam icon. Nisan Almog, a child of the city who undertakes cultural projects there, said that in the past the complex had drawn all the city’s residents, mainly because of the event halls.

“In the square’s heyday, the most important events for the city’s residents took place in the halls every evening, from family celebrations to political conferences of mayoral candidates. If you browse through people’s photo albums, you’ll probably find a photo taken at some event at the tower.”