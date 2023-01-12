Kanye West Argues That All Black People Are Jews. This Is What Inspired His Flawed Views

Less than 20 minutes into the film “Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America,” viewers are told that “the Jews have established five major falsehoods.”

The aim is to bolster the filmmakers’ assertion that Black people are “the true Children of Israel,” whose identity was robbed by the Jews; hence the alleged falsehoods: 1) The Jews are Israelites and thus God’s chosen people; 2) Jesus was a Jew; 3) Six million Jews were killed in the Holocaust; 4) All races are equal, and/or their members are brothers and sisters; 5) The Jews are just another religious group.

The 2018 film posits that these and other lies are designed to perpetuate the power acquired by the Jews over thousands of years of deception.

The filmmakers argue that the Jews didn't act alone in an attempt to prove that their ancestors were the true Israelites. According to the film, for generations a number of religions have covered up the true biblical identity of Black people, with the Holocaust story playing a key role. They assure their audience that their efforts are letting the truth finally come to light.

Open gallery view The much-maligned musician Kanye West (Ye). A fan of the film accused of promoting antisemitic messages. Credit: Randall Hill/Reuters

“Hebrews to Negroes,” which serves up ancient conspiracy theories, would have been chucked directly into the antisemitic trash can if it weren't for NBA star Kyrie Irving's tweet of a link to it in October.

The tweet set off a firestorm across social media. Irving was denounced as an antisemite amid calls for the league to sanction him. Joe Tsai, the owner of Irving's Brooklyn Nets, suspended the point guard and tweeted his disappointment with the player’s support for a film promoting antisemitic messages.

The tweet and the ensuing controversy were a PR bonanza that landed in the group's lap out of nowhere.

After the suspension, Irving met with leaders of the Jewish community, who outlined for him the real history of the Jewish people. Irving apologized and donated money to groups fighting hate.

It didn’t help. Nike cut ties with him, canceling the launch of the latest version of his signature sneaker, the Kyrie 8, a move losing Irving millions of dollars. “At Nike, we believe there is no place for hate speech and we condemn any form of antisemitism,” the company said in a statement.

It soon became clear that the tweet's repercussions weren't limited to the Nets star. Whether or not consciously, Irving shone a light on a radical group within the Black Hebrew Israelite community that's behind the film. More than once, the group has been accused of antisemitic messaging.

The tweet and the ensuing controversy were a PR bonanza that landed in the group's lap out of nowhere. It launched the Hebrew Israelite community into the center of the public debate in the United States.

In the weeks since, dozens of scholarly articles have been written about the movement, with spokespeople invited to TV studios to argue for or against the claim that Black people are the real Children of Israel. The film has become a hit on Amazon.

Kyrie Irving met with Jewish leaders, but it didn't help.

Radical antisemites

Whether Irving's apology was sincere or merely an attempt at damage control, he's not alone. “Hebrews to Negroes” found a sympathetic audience in Kanye West (Ye). The rapper, fashion designer and entrepreneur with 31 million followers on social media has led an antisemitic campaign of his own in recent months, including the friend he brought to a dinner with Donald Trump: the white supremacist and Holocaust denier Nicholas Fuentes.

West was recently suspended from Twitter after tweeting a photo that combines a Star of David with a swastika. West replied that he couldn’t be antisemitic “because Black people are actually Jews.” He added: “When I say Jew, I mean the 12 lost tribes of Judah, the blood of Christ, who the people known as the race Black really are. This is who our people are.”

These statements are directly linked to antisemitic tropes promoted by the filmmakers and their friends in the radical segment of the Hebrew Israelite community.

“Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America” may have come out in 2018, but very few people heard about it until Irving’s tweet. It was directed by Ronald Dalton Jr., based on a book by Dalton. The film can be rented or purchased on Amazon, which cited freedom of expression in not removing it from its online store, despite appeals to the company including by actresses Mila Kunis and Debra Messing.

Open gallery view Members of the Hebrew Israelite community demonstrating at the Capitol Building in Washington in 2018. Credit: Win McNamee/Getty Images/AFP

The film, which is three and a half hours long, is described as a documentary. Dalton provides a voice-over, claiming that God was revealed to him and answered a question that bothered him for a long time: Why do Black people suffer? He says that in his revelation, God spoke with him about Black Americans' connection to the Hebrews of the Bible, and explained the true reason for their subjugation.

The film is filled with baseless “facts” and jumps between biblical verses and images of the pyramids in Egypt, the burning bush, Moses receiving the Ten Commandments, and similar scenes. It moves through so many eras and places that you basically can't keep track.

The slaves' encounter with Christianity also led to a connection to the Jewish story. Prof. Fran Markowitz

It repeats beliefs common among radical antisemites in the Hebrew Israelite community, with the aim to prove that people of Black African heritage are the true descendants of the ancient Israelites.

White Jews, the film declares, are impostors who stole Black people's identity as part of a master plan. They conceal this knowledge from Black people, preventing them from reclaiming the identity that has been denied them – their Judaism.

One quote in the film is attributed to Adolf Hitler, who is called a “Nazi leader.” In this falsely attributed quote, Hitler tells a German soldier: “America has God’s jewelry. The Americans have the jewels of God. The Americans have stolen God’s precious jewels.”

When the soldier asks, “What do you mean by his precious jewels?” the dictator answers: “America has stolen the Jews. The jewels of God. His jewelry. The Negroes. They are the true Hebrews.”

Hitler adds that “they plan on moving these false white Jews into a State of Israel, because the white Jews know that the Black people are the real Children of Israel, and to keep America’s secret the Jews will blackmail America. ... Their plan for world domination won’t work if the Negroes know who they are.”

Open gallery view A still from the film "Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America." Classic antisemitic tropes. Credit: The Negro Network

Even if we disregard the use of Hitler as an impartial historian, there is no proof that Hitler ever said this. Where did he say it; who was the solider he was talking to?

The film emphasizes classic antisemitic tropes about power, obsession with control, greed and avarice. It's no different from texts by white supremacists in movements such as the Aryan Nations.

Under the radar

The Hebrew Israelite community was established in the late 19th century. “There's a great lack of information and confusion regarding the movement; it contains various groups in the United States that believe different things,” says Prof. Fran Markowitz of Ben-Gurion University of the Negev, who has been researching the movement and its subgroups for 25 years.

Markowitz says the movement is extremely diverse in terms of religion. “It includes groups that believe in conducting Christian worship exclusively, and other groups that favor Orthodox conversion and becoming part of the Jewish religion. Most members don't define themselves as Jews but rather as Hebrews or Children of Israel, to emphasize the origin component of their identity,” she says.

Black religion, like Black music, grew out of a common historical experience, so it doesn't need a revelation by any one figure. Andre Key of Claflin University

“But some have fully adopted a Jewish identity. More than once, the differing worldviews have caused disputes between the various groups, mainly between those that aspire to belong to the Jewish people and those that espouse radical antisemitism.

“This group didn't pop up out of nowhere. It was there all along, under the radar, and there's a very broad range of worldviews. It includes one group that believes that ‘white Jews’ aren't the ‘true’ Jews but essentially stole their Jewish identity from Black people who were taken to America as slaves. And some are vehemently opposed to this outlook and believe they're an integral part of the Jewish people. Sometimes people confuse the two groups.”

One thing for sure, the movement shouldn't be confused with the community in Dimona in the south, whose members, as Markowitz notes, “believe that they descend from the tribe of Judah, so they're part of the Jewish people and seek to realize their rights to return to Israel.”

The historian Jacob Dorman of the University of Nevada, Reno, agrees. “The two groups are linked, but they're not sisters. They're more like cousins,” says Dorman, the author of the book “Chosen People: The Rise of American Black Israelite Religions.” “They have a common forefather, Rabbi Wentwortth Arthur Matthew, who in 1919 founded the Commandment Keepers of the Living God in New York.”

Open gallery view The book that formed the basis for the film. Credit: Brittany Jackson

As Sar Ahmadiel, the Dimona community's information minister, puts it, “We've never called ourselves Black Hebrew, and there are a variety of beliefs among these groups. I watched part of the film and we vehemently oppose the antisemitic messages in it.

“We're not related to this movement; we have a different interpretation of the scriptures and of our commitment to Israel. We chose to come here in the wake of a revelation in 1966 by our leader, Ben Ammi Ben-Yisrael, in which he was told to set out on a journey to the land and be part of the Jewish people.”

Hebrews, not Jews

One question is why the members of the Hebrew Israelite community decided to call themselves Hebrews and not Jews. An article last month in the Jewish weekly Forward featured an interview with a member of the movement, Walter Isaac, a lecturer at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville. He explained that in the 18th and 19th centuries, both “Hebrews” and “Israelites” were often used to describe Jewish communities in general.

Andre Key, an assistant professor at Claflin University in Kentucky, says the Hebrew Israelite community distinguishes itself from the white Jewish community based on the notion that as people with roots in Africa, they represent ethnic origin, not religion.

“I define Black Judaism as a religious tradition and not a social movement. Black religion, like Black music, grew out of a common historical experience, so it doesn't need a revelation by any one figure,” Key says.

“The inability to identify the founder of blues or jazz doesn't rule out the depth or significance of Black music. Similarly, the absence of a founder of the Black religion doesn't rule out the existence of theology, sacred texts or holy figures.”

Markowitz adds, “The slaves who were brought to America were exposed to Christianity, and the encounter with Christianity also led to a connection to the Jewish story, to the Old Testament, to the slavery of the Children of Israel in Egypt. They began to seek answers about their identity and ask themselves questions like, 'Who were the people of God? And maybe we're actually the original Children of Israel?'

Open gallery view Sar Ahmadiel, the information minister of the community in Dimona, which condemns the film. Credit: Courtesy Sar Ahmadiel

“In the mid-20th century, during the struggle for equal rights, frustration and anger in the Black community due to inequality, discrimination and racism caused certain people to seek radical paths. Some of them joined the Black Panthers, some turned to Islam, and some joined the Black Hebrews.”

The struggle for equal rights led to a kind of alliance between the Jewish and Black communities in the United States, each of which had to confront racism. They believed that skin color shouldn't get in the way of shared objectives.

A famous photo shows Rabbi Abraham Joshua Heschel marching alongside Dr. Martin Luther King in Selma, Alabama, at a demonstration for civil rights including Black people's right to vote. In another photo, Reform Rabbi Allan Levine puts himself at risk by offering support to a Black woman, Amelia Boynton Robinson, who had been beaten by police.

Given the complex reality of race in America today, relations between Jews and Black people are at a low point. In a study published last June, Eunice Pollak, a professor of history and Jewish studies at the University of North Texas, analyzes antisemitic perceptions and their spread in the Black community.

She notes polls showing that the percentage of Black Americans who have adopted antisemitic images is higher than the percentage of whites adopting them, and that hostility toward Jews is stronger among young and more educated Black people.

Open gallery view Rabbi Abraham Joshua Heschel, second from right, marching alongside Dr. Martin Luther King in Selma, Alabama, in 1965. Credit: AP

In 2020, 42 percent of respondents who are considered “Black liberals” embraced antisemitic stereotypes, compared with 15 percent of their white counterparts. These findings and the statements by West and Irving reflect deep trends that are worrying the Jewish community.

All told, it's hard to dismiss the concerns about the film “Hebrews to Negroes,” despite the small scale of the antisemitic movement behind it.

Jewish businessman Joey Low founded the group Israel at Heart with the aim of promoting Israel's image and forging links between the Jewish and Black communities. “These findings and what's happening today in the United States are a symbol of the tragedy in relations between the Black people and Jews,” he says.

“After all, we're talking about two minority groups that know the meaning of suffering and what it is to be persecuted. This similarity is supposed to unite them, not divide them.”

Low champions dialogue with the Black community and says it would be a serious mistake to describe the majority of Black Americans as antisemites.

“What's happening today is an opportunity to understand how bad the situation is and what can be done to improve it, and to return to the period of alliance between the Jewish community and the Black community,” he says.