Kanye West Argues That All Black People Are Jews. This Is What Inspired His Flawed Views
An infamous tweet by basketball star Kyrie Irving drew attention to a film asserting that Black Americans are the real Jews and white Jews stole their identity. Haaretz explores the extremist group behind the controversial documentary
Roni (Fantanesh) Malkai
Less than 20 minutes into the film “Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America,” viewers are told that “the Jews have established five major falsehoods.”
