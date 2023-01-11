Israeli President Invites Turkey's Erdogan to Visit, Receives New Ambassador

Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Wednesday invited his Turkish counterpart President Tayyip Erdogan to visit the country as he received Ankara's new ambassador in another token of the countries' recently warming ties.

Last year, Herzog, whose role is largely ceremonial, was the first Israeli leader to visit Turkey since 2008, after the two countries began restoring relations and ending a more than a decade-old diplomatic rift.

They agreed to mutually appoint ambassadors in August and, after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu won an election in November, he and Erdogan agreed to keep improving ties.

"It's no secret that the state of Israel, and me personally, hold in high regard our historical relationship with Turkey," Herzog said.

"In his conversations with me and in his public statements in the past year, President Erdogan has emphasized more than once how much he acknowledges the importance of the partnership between Israel and Turkey. I would like to take this opportunity to invite President Erdogan to visit Israel, a visit that will contribute to deepening the ties and cooperation between our countries," the president added.

The two countries expelled their ambassadors in 2018 after a bitter falling-out and relations have remained tense but Ankara has taken steps to mend strained regional ties, including with Israel.

Netanyahu's return to power at the head of a nationalist-religious government in December has rattled Palestinians and Western and Arab allies who fear it could heighten tensions in the Middle East.

Turkey last week joined a chorus of condemnation of a visit by Israel's new far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir to the sensitive Temple Mount/Al-Aqsa compound in Jerusalem, Islam's third-holiest site and Judaism's most sacred.