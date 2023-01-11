Haaretz - back to home page
Shas Leader Intervened in Bidding Process to Supply Kosher Food to Israeli Army

Arye Dery, who was recently appointed minister despite objections by legal experts, pressured the army to allow a company run by rabbis close to him to be allowed to submit a bid

Aaron Rabinowitz
Aaron Rabinowitz
Arye Dery on the background of the kosher symbol "Neve Zion"
Credit: Ohad Zwigenberg and Tali Meyer. Artwork: Aharon Ehrlich
Aaron Rabinowitz
Aaron Rabinowitz

Shas chair Arye Dery personally appealed directly to Israeli army officers to include the kashrut supervision organization run by rabbis close to his party in a tender to provide food to ultra-Orthodox servicemen.

Ultimately—according to conversations with various sources and documents obtained by Haaretz—senior officers in the army, including the deputy chief military rabbi, changed the terms of the tender so that the group, known as Neve Zion, could compete and, ultimately, be awarded a deal to supply kosher meat and poultry to the army, worth millions of shekels a year.

Since only well-known supervisory groups were being considered, Neve Zion, which is linked to the late Rabbi Shalom Cohen, at that time the president of Shas’ Council of Torah Sages, was not initially included in the list of kashrut organizations under consideration, in order to provide food that would appeal to the greatest number of soldiers who are observant.

However, Dery was able to pressure Yossi Levy, the head of a non-profit with ties to the army's ultra-Orthodox Netzach Yehuda Battalion, to include Neve Zion on the list of recommended providers who would be acceptable to Haredi soldiers and intervene with the army on the group’s behalf — as did Chief Sephardic Rabbi Yitzchak Yosef, whose father was one of Shas’ founders.

The ultra-Orthodox battalion base "Netzah Yehuda" near Beit El, last year.Credit: Emil Salman

In the aftermath of this campaign, the officer who opposed the political intervention was transferred.

Dery and Yosef denied applying pressure or even discussing the issue with Levy.

Moreover, an IDF spokesman insisted that everything had been thoroughly examined and that no extraneous considerations had been taken into account.

As Interior Minister, Dery was recently appointed by returning Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu despite the opposition of Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara, who recently told the High Court she opposes the appointment due to his convictions of tax evasion. Dery was convicted of bribery and fraud in 2000 and served 22 months in prison.

A year ago, he resigned from the Knesset as part of a plea bargain in which he admitted to tax evasion charges and was given a year's suspended sentence and fined 180,000 shekels ($57,000); he was not an MK during his advocacy for Neve Zion.
For Dery to be appointed a cabinet minister, the coalition had to amend one of Israel's semi-constitutional Basic Laws.

