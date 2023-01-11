Haaretz - back to home page
Rabbi Shimon Baadani, President of Shas' Council of Torah Sages, Dies at 94

Baadani was appointed president of the council earlier this year following the death of Rabbi Shalom Cohen. His funeral is expected to take place later on Wednesday in Bnei Brak.

Rabbi Shimon Baadani, in 2010.Credit: Tomer Appelbaum
Rabbi Shimon Baadani, head of Shas' Council of Torah Sages, died Wednesday at the age of 94 at the Mayanei HaYeshua Medical Center in the Tel Aviv suburb of Bnei Brak.

Baadani, who was appointed president of the council earlier this year following the death of Rabbi Shalom Cohen, had been hospitalized several times over the past six months. His funeral is expected to take place later on Wednesday in Bnei Brak.

Baadani was born in 1928 to David and Haviva Baadni, Yemenite Jews who settled in the coastal city of Hadera. He was a close associate of ultra-Orthodox rabbi Elazar Shach, a founding member of the Degel Hatorah party.

Following the founding of Shas in the 1980s, Baadani was appointed to the Council of Torah Sages, and last year became its president.

Baadani will most likely be replaced by Israel's Chief Rabbi Yitzhak Yosef, son of the late Ovadia Yosef, after he finishes his tenure next year.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu lamented the death of Baadani: "With a heavy heart, I received the bitter news of Rabbi Shimon Baadani - a great scholar and spiritual leader of thousands.

"Rabbi Baadani didn't look for glory nor the limelight. He spread the Torah widely with great diligence and extreme humility," Netanyahu said, adding that Baadani's great love of Israel "will continue to reside in us all."

