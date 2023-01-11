'No Threat Will Deter Me': Israel's Justice Minister Stands by Overhaul Plans

Justice Minister Yariv Levin lauded his plan to dramatically overhaul Israel's judiciary and weaken the country's top court, as a key Knesset committee met on Wednesday to discuss the impending legislation.

"I am determined to advance the reform and no threat will deter me," Levin told the Knesset Constitution, Law and Justice Committee.

“I am excited by the strong public support for the plan, as well as the growing numbers of jurists supporting the moves I’m leading,” Levin said, adding, “The time has come to restore democracy.”

At the start of the deliberations, Religious Zionism MK Simcha Rothman, the committee’s chairman, turned off lawmakers’ microphones after opposition members sought to disrupt the start of the meeting. In response, they accused him of trying to silence them.

Last week during a news conference at the Knesset, Levin presented the beginnings of his plan which is being described as a "reform of governance" that would include several legislative initiatives aimed at limiting the power of the Israeli Supreme Court and the government's legal advisers.

LISTEN: Has Netanyahu lost control over the pyromaniacs around him? Subscribe 0:00 -- : -- 15 Skip 15 seconds backwards Play audio 15 Skip 15 seconds ahead 1 X Change playback rate from 1 to 1 Mute audio

Levin discussed pursuing legislation that would permit the Knesset to override Supreme Court decisions by a very slim majority of 61 votes in the 120-seat parliament, as well as legislation to tip the balance on the Judicial Appointments Committee in favor of politicians. Currently, the judges on the committee effectively have veto power over the appointment of Supreme Court justices.

By adding two members to the nine-member panel of the Judicial Committee, Levin claims that the new makeup “will represent all the authorities equally.” The expanded panel would include three Supreme Court justices, three cabinet ministers, three lawmakers – two from the coalition, one from the opposition and two public representatives chosen by the justice minister. The latter two members would replace the current two representatives of the Israel Bar Association. Augmenting the number of coalition representatives to seven would prevent the justices from blocking appointments.

Former Israeli Supreme Court President Dorit Beinish said she sees the change in the panel’s makeup as one of the gravest steps in Levin’s plan. “The politicians want to appoint justices in their own image,” she says. “What does that have to do with democracy? The goal is to destroy the court’s independence and to turn it into a political arm.”

The new government's plan would also permit cabinet ministers to appoint legal advisers who would act on behalf of the ministers rather than reporting to the attorney general and rather than serving as gatekeepers against government overreach.

Israel’s previous justice minister, Gideon Sa’ar, called the plan “regime change” and warned that it would lead to an unprecedented constitutional crisis.

On Monday, as part of his wide-reaching plan to overhaul the country's judicial system, it was also reported that Levin is planning on introducing legislation which in practice could allow the government to hand-pick the president of the Supreme Court – a dramatic addition to an already alarming series of proposals which legal experts warn will destroy the court's political independence.

The Supreme Court traditionally selects its next president through a seniority system, a custom which isn't written into law according to which the most senior judge is automatically appointed president. Levin's judicial reform package, however, plans to amend the country's quasi-constitutional Basic Law: The Judiciary to outline a new system for appointing the president instead.

'Judges in Jerusalem'

During last week's news conference at the Knesset, Levin referenced Menachem Begin, the late prime minister from Levin's own Likud party, who once remarked that "there are judges in Jerusalem."

"But there's also a Knesset in Jerusalem," Levin said, "and there's also a cabinet. And they are the clear expression of the people's democratic choice. I believe that not only the Knesset and cabinet serve by virtue of public trust, but the judicial system is also based on the trust that the public gives it."

"The constitutional revolution and the growing intervention of the judicial system in cabinet decisions and Knesset legislation have dragged the trust in the judiciary down to a dangerous low, leading to a loss of governance and severe damage to democracy. We go to the polls [and vote], but time after time, people whom we have not elected decide for us," Levin said.

Implying that he expected changes in the course of the legislative process, Levin said "the Knesset must not be a rubber stamp."

Following Levin's news conference, the leader of the opposition in the Knesset, former Prime Minister Yair Lapid, tweeted: "Like a gang of criminals, the day before the High Court hearing on the Dery law, the government placed a loaded gun on the table. What Yariv Levin presented today is not legal reform, but rather a threatening letter. They are threatening to destroy the entire constitutional structure of Israel."

At a public appearance on Wednesday prior to Levin's presentation, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke of the changes that his new government intends to make in a variety of fields. In an apparent reference to Levin's plan, the prime minister said, "We will enact reforms that will ensure the correct balance among the three branches of government."