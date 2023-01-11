Netanyahu Announces Steps to Lower Cost of Living, but Prices Still Set to Rise

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced a series of steps on Wednesday to reduce the rate at which the cost of living in Israel is rising, albeit short of any actual price freeze.

In a short press conference on Wednesday night, Netanyahu, together with Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, announced that property tax increases will be frozen for one year. As far as the price of electricity is concerned, the rate at which electricity is getting more expensive will be scaled back by 70%, from an 8% increase to a rate of 2.5%. Similarly, the rate at which the price of water is climbing will also be scaled back by 70%.

Netanyahu announced that "the government I lead has come to work. We are committed to all Israeli citizens. The first thing we are dealing with is the cost of living. Over the last year and a half the market has entered an inflationary spiral. Inflation and interest rates have skyrocketed. This hurts families and ends up raising the mortgages for almost every household."

According to Netanyahu, the steps he announced will "slow the rate at which the cost of living is increasing and reversing the trajectory. This will have a lateral impact on the economy." Netanyahu said the next budget will include measures to reduce property prices and initial measures to provide free child care for children under the age of 3. These steps follow promises Netanyahu made to tackle the increase in the cost of living during last year's election campaign.

Finance Minister Smotrich said that he will introduce a series of "structural reforms to break monopolies which will reduce prices in the long run. We will introduce a budget aimed at growth and infrastructure development." According to Smotrich, this can be achieved whilst maintaining budgetary limits and fiscal discipline.

Smotrich announced that electricity price increases will be frozen for 100 thousand small businesses and eligible consumers will receive small grants of 200-300 shekels ($60-90) for heating costs.

The areas Netanyahu and Smotrich have promised to tackle are all government subsidized utilities and industries. Israel has also seen dramatic increases in food prices, and is the cost of dairy products in expected to rise by 15% in the coming months, despite government subsidies.

For now, it remains unclear how exactly the government will pay for the new subsidies in the middle of a budget year, particularly considering Smotrich's commitment to "fiscal discipline," and additional sources of investment may be required to gather the necessary funds.