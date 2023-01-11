Haaretz - back to home page
LOG INSUBSCRIBE NOWSubscribe now

In the News

Knesset Approves Preliminary Reading of Seven Bills Revoking Arab Terrorists’ Legal Status

People receiving money from the Palestinian Authority for terrorist acts would lose their citizenship or resident status under the proposed legislation. Several MKs, including those from Yesh Atid and National Unity, submitted the bills

Noa Shpigel
Noa Shpigel
Send in e-mailSend in e-mail
The Knesset on the day of the government's swearing-in, in December.
The Knesset on the day of the government's swearing-in, in December.Credit: Emil Salman
Noa Shpigel
Noa Shpigel

The Knesset approved the preliminary reading of seven draft laws on Wednesday that would strip Israeli citizenship or resident status from anyone who receive funds from the Palestinian Authority for terrorist acts.

The bills were submitted by several Knesset members from the Religious Zionism, Likud, Otzma Yehudit, United Torah Judaism, Yesh Atid, and National Unity parties. They will now be sent to the Interior and Environment Committee of the Knesset ahead of a first reading.

According to the various bills, Israeli citizens or residents who accept payment from the PA, either directly or through a foreign intermediary, in the form of a salary or other compensation for a terrorist act or other offense that harmed Israel's security, would be considered to have renounced their legal status.

"[The bill] intends to establish a clear link between obtaining a salary for committing an act of terrorism and the entitlement to citizenship or residency," one of the bill's explanatory notes says.

The Knesset House Committee authorized fast-tracking the legislation earlier this week. During the deliberations, Likud MK Hanoch Milwidsky stated, "the struggle against terror necessitates crude methods, methods that may harm one or more rights, but what can we do, we are defending ourselves against murderous terrorism, and I don't feel any need to justify myself for the fact that in the Jewish state, I prefer Jews."

Ahmad Tibi, the chairman of the Hadash-Ta’al party, shouted at him, “You prefer Jewish murderers!”, to which Milwidsky replied, “Yes, I prefer Jewish murderers over Arab murderers.”

Tibi said during the deliberations that stripping citizenship constituted “a selective process based on national background, in other words, they are seeking only to deny Arabs citizenship.” He added that “there are Jewish murderers that indirectly get money from the Israeli government via legal organizations.”

Tibi asked why no one was proposing to deny citizenship to Yigal Amir, Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin’s assassin. “Has anyone in the Knesset since Rabin’s assassination proposed a bill revoking the citizenship of a Jewish murderer? None of you have.”

Click the alert icon to follow topics:

Comments

SUBSCRIBERS JOIN THE CONVERSATION FASTER

Automatic approval of subscriber comments.
From $1 for the first month

Already signed up? LOG IN

ICYMI

Beatrice Grannò and Simona Tabasco as Mia and Lucia in "The White Lotus."

The Reality Behind ‘The White Lotus’ Sex Work Fantasy

איתמר בן גביר

Why I’m Turning My Back on My Jewish Identity

Travelers looking at the Departures board at Ben Gurion Airport. The number of olim who later become yordim is unknown.

Down and Out: Why These New Immigrants Ended Up Leaving Israel

The Mossad hit team in Dubai. Exposed by dozens of security cameras

This ‘Dystopian’ Cyber Firm Could Have Saved Mossad Assassins From Exposure

מליאת הכנסת 28.12.22

Comeback Kid: How Netanyahu Took Back Power After 18 Months in Exile

חיילים בחוף הים

Young People – Whether Jews or Palestinians – Need to Reinvent Politics