Knesset Approves Preliminary Reading of Seven Bills Revoking Arab Terrorists’ Legal Status

The Knesset approved the preliminary reading of seven draft laws on Wednesday that would strip Israeli citizenship or resident status from anyone who receive funds from the Palestinian Authority for terrorist acts.

The bills were submitted by several Knesset members from the Religious Zionism, Likud, Otzma Yehudit, United Torah Judaism, Yesh Atid, and National Unity parties. They will now be sent to the Interior and Environment Committee of the Knesset ahead of a first reading.

According to the various bills, Israeli citizens or residents who accept payment from the PA, either directly or through a foreign intermediary, in the form of a salary or other compensation for a terrorist act or other offense that harmed Israel's security, would be considered to have renounced their legal status.

"[The bill] intends to establish a clear link between obtaining a salary for committing an act of terrorism and the entitlement to citizenship or residency," one of the bill's explanatory notes says.

The Knesset House Committee authorized fast-tracking the legislation earlier this week. During the deliberations, Likud MK Hanoch Milwidsky stated, "the struggle against terror necessitates crude methods, methods that may harm one or more rights, but what can we do, we are defending ourselves against murderous terrorism, and I don't feel any need to justify myself for the fact that in the Jewish state, I prefer Jews."

Ahmad Tibi, the chairman of the Hadash-Ta’al party, shouted at him, “You prefer Jewish murderers!”, to which Milwidsky replied, “Yes, I prefer Jewish murderers over Arab murderers.”

Tibi said during the deliberations that stripping citizenship constituted “a selective process based on national background, in other words, they are seeking only to deny Arabs citizenship.” He added that “there are Jewish murderers that indirectly get money from the Israeli government via legal organizations.”

Tibi asked why no one was proposing to deny citizenship to Yigal Amir, Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin’s assassin. “Has anyone in the Knesset since Rabin’s assassination proposed a bill revoking the citizenship of a Jewish murderer? None of you have.”