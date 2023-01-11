Haaretz - back to home page
Israeli Moderately Wounded in Suspected Stabbing in West Bank

הגר שיזף
Hagar Shezaf
The site of the attack south of Hebron on Wednesday.
Hagar Shezaf

An 30-year-old Israeli has been moderately wounded in a suspected stabbing attack in the West Bank on Wednesday, the Israeli military reported.

According to Magen David Adom, the man was conscious when paramedics arrived, and is moderately wounded with injuries to his upper body. The stabber was shot, but his condition remains unclear.

The stabbing attack took place near the settlement of Eshtemoa, south of the Palestinian city of Hebron, the IDF reported.

