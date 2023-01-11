Israeli Clinic Refuses to Provide First Aid to Palestinian Injured in Workplace Accident

A clinic in southern Israel refused to provide first aid to a Palestinian hurt while working in the town, forcing him to leave the clinic still bleeding.

Hamoudi Abu Tarboosh, 23, was ultimately forced to go to Barzilai Medical Center in Ashkelon, which did treat him. The clinic in Kiryat Malachi which denied him treatment belongs to Clalit, one of Israel's main health maintenance organizations.

Tarboosh is a resident of the West Bank town of Idna, located in the South Hebron Hills. While working at a produce store in Kiryat Malakhi on Sunday, his hand was sliced open when the shop’s glass door shattered. The shop is just a few dozen meters from the clinic.

“At first I was by myself; I blotted the blood with paper towels, but the bleeding continued,” he said. “At 6:30 A.M., I went to the clinic with someone who worked with me, but they said there was no one there who could treat me. Nobody even looked at me.”

He went back to the shop and waited for his employer. By that point, “I didn’t look good,” he added.

At 7:30 A.M., Dana Ayash, A Kiryat Malakhi resident who shops at the store, drove by and saw him outside, “holding his hand between his legs, doubled over in pain, with a puddle of blood on the floor,” she said. “I immediately stopped the car, in the middle of the street, and took him to the HMO.”

She called the clinic to tell them she was bringing a patient with a slashed hand, and the clinic advised her to take him straight to the emergency room. She then asked that they at least bandage the hand first, since it was still bleeding.

“When we arrived, a lot of people who knew him ran over and asked what happened,” Ayash said. “There was a nice secretary there who said, ‘bring him to the nurses quickly; first of all, let’s stop the bleeding.’”

But at that point, another woman who introduced herself as Ortal, the manager, asked to see the patient’s identity card. “She said she wouldn’t authorize [treatment] before seeing his ID card,” Ayash recounted. “I said I didn’t have anything at the moment, and she said it’s not at all clear to her that he’s authorized to be in Israel. I explained that he has all the necessary permits, his employer is on the way, and she should let him in. This was the only clinic in the area; the urgent care center closes at 7 A.M.”

Open gallery view Abu Tarboosh at the store where he works, in Kiryat Malakhi, today. Credit: Ilan Assayag

Ayash and Tarboosh said they waited at the clinic for about 20 minutes, but the manager refused to allow her staff to give him first aid.

“I was standing there and the blood was dripping on the floor, but she said she couldn’t take me,” Tarboosh said. “Other people at the clinic asked her to give me first aid, but she told them, ‘I can’t, he’s an Arab, he has a green ID card,’” meaning one that shows him to be a West Bank resident rather than an Israeli.

This sparked an uproar, Ayash said. “People got up and told her she should be ashamed of herself, that she’s racist and this is inhumane. I was in shock; people were getting heated.”

One man tried to reassure Tarboosh, saying “Hamoudi, don’t worry, it’ll be okay,” Ayash added. “He received a lot of warmth, but the manager was stubborn. She stood at the entrance to the clinic and barred him from entering.”

Finally, they left. “He was already pale, embarrassed and afraid,” Ayash said. “This is a strange place for him and he was about to faint. I covered him with some fabric I found in the car and took him to his employer, who rushed him to Barzilai hospital.” The hospital treated Tarboosh and released him later that day.

“What happened affected me greatly,” Ayash said. “What’s with this racism? If I had brought in a Jew, they would have treated him immediately, they would have stopped everything to help him. I called the customer service department and Clalit’s management and was met by imperviousness. It upsets me. Why does he deserve this, because he’s an Arab? If he were Jewish, this would spark an outcry. But he’s an Arab, so it’s not so terrible.”

Clalit said that “because of an unusual crush of work at the clinic, the patient was referred to the emergency room in the phone call even before he arrived at the clinic, to prevent an unnecessary wait and get him quick treatment appropriate for his condition. This is a veteran clinic with a well-regarded staff that is always willing to help anyone who asks.”