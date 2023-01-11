Israeli Army Major Sentenced to Five Years for Raping an Officer
A district military court convicted the major on three counts of rape and inappropriate behavior toward a female officer, and ordered him to pay 40,000 shekels in damages
A major in the Israeli military was sentenced to five-and-a-half years jail time for raping a female officer.
The major, Aviv Songo, was convicted in the district military court on three counts of rape and inappropriate behavior toward the officer. On top of this, he was sentenced to probation, demoted to the rank of private, and ordered to pay compensation of 40,000 shekels (around $11,500) to the victim.
