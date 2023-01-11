In First Judicial Reforms Draft, Knesset Given Free Rein Over Constitutional Amendments

Justice Minister Yariv Levin released a first draft of the far-right government's long awaited judicial reform package on Wednesday, which critics charge would all but destroy the Supreme Court's political independence.

Among the draft's proposals are the so-called "override clause," which would give the Knesset free rein to amend the country's semi-constitutional Basic Laws. The draft also proposes a total overhaul of the appointment process for Supreme Court justices which could hand the government near total control.

The override clause would radically change the balance of power between Israel’s judicial and legislative branches, allowing the Knesset to pass laws that contradict the country’s 12 Basic Laws and eliminate the Supreme Court’s ability to nullify them. According to the draft, the court will not be able to nullify such amendments to the Basic Laws at all.

In an unprecedented step, the draft would also require a 12-judge majority to nullify "regular laws," laws that do not amend the country's Basic Laws, as opposed to the simple 8-judge majority required today.

Moreover, if the court does succeed in striking down a regular law but without the full attendance of all justices, the Knesset would be able to re-legislate the disqualified law with a simple majority of 61 Knesset lawmakers.

According to the document, the number of members on the selection committee which appoints justices will be expanded from nine to 11. The expanded panel would include three Supreme Court justices, the justice minister himself alongside two other cabinet ministers, three Knesset committee chairmen (from the Constitution, Law and Justice Committee, the State Control Committee and the House committee) and two public representatives chosen by the justice minister. The latter two members would replace the current two representatives of the Israel Bar Association, which has come out as fiercely opposed to the plan. Augmenting the number of coalition representatives would effectively prevent the justices from blocking appointments.

Earlier on Wednesday, Levin lauded his plan to dramatically overhaul Israel's judiciary at a Knesset committee meeting to discuss the impending legislation.

"I am determined to advance the reform and no threat will deter me," Levin told the Knesset Constitution, Law and Justice Committee.

“I am excited by the strong public support for the plan, as well as the growing numbers of jurists supporting the moves I’m leading,” Levin said, adding, “The time has come to restore democracy.”

At the start of the deliberations, Religious Zionism MK Simcha Rothman, the committee’s chairman, turned off lawmakers’ microphones after opposition members sought to disrupt the start of the meeting. In response, they accused him of trying to silence them.

The new justice minister first presented his plans for the judicial overhaul last Wednesday at a news conference at the Knesset.