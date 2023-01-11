Five-fold Increase in Immigration to Israel From Russia, Ukraine in 2022

The Russian invasion of Ukraine brought about a near tripling in the number of immigrants arriving in Israel in 2022, according to Jewish Agency figures. By contrast, after a sharp spike in 2021, immigration from the United States reverted last year to its pre-pandemic levels.

The total number of immigrants who moved to Israel in 2022 totaled 74,915 – compared with 28,601 the previous year. The spike occurred starting in March, right after Russia invaded Ukraine. In the first few months of the war, Israel saw a sharp increase in immigration from Ukraine, as many Jews and relatives of Jews living in the war-torn country sought to flee.

But since then, immigration from Russia has far surpassed immigration from Ukraine. Although Jews in Russia have been in less physical danger than those in Ukraine, many are deeply concerned about the total disintegration of democracy in their country and the collapse of the economy due to international sanctions.

Russia and Ukraine have both been the major drivers of immigration to Israel in recent decades. According to the Law of Return, any individual with at least one Jewish grandparent or any individual with a Jewish spouse is eligible to immigrate to Israel and receive automatic citizenship. Most of the immigrants coming from these two former Soviet bloc countries in recent years are not halakhically Jewish – that is to say, they are not the children of Jewish mothers.

Israel’s new government, however, is considering restricting immigration eligibility under the Law of Return. This could potentially affect about a million people living in the former Soviet bloc countries.

According to the Jewish Agency figures, 43,685 immigrants arrived in Israel from Russia last year – a more-than-five-fold rise from the previous year. Another 15,213 came from Ukraine – reflecting a similar year-on-year increase. Immigration from Russia and Ukraine together accounted for nearly 80 percent of the total in 2022.

Immigration from the United States, by contrast, was down by nearly a quarter, with 3,261 Americans moving to Israel last year. In 2021, immigration from the United States had hit a nearly 50-year high, but that was primarily because it had come to a virtual standstill in 2020 as a result of the pandemic. Many Americans who had been planning on making the move in 2020 delayed their departure until the following year.

Meanwhile, immigration from South Africa dropped 18 percent last year, after a sharp spike as well in 2021, with a similar decline as seen in Britain.

Early last year, it had been predicted that immigration from Chile would increase dramatically following the election of a president known to be hostile to Israel. But this forecast did not pan out, with immigration from Chile up only 6 percent.