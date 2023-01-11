Israel's National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir responded on Wednesday to remarks made by a member of his party calling for the arrest of opposition lawmakers, saying that "we don't jail political opponents" but adding that "Lapid and Gantz are setting the country on fire."

On Tuesday, Otzma Yehudit lawmaker Zvika Fogel called for the arrest of opposition leader Yair Lapid, Benny Gantz and other top members of the opposition, arguing that calls for protests constitute treason.

"They are inciting the nation to rebel," Fogel said on Kan Bet public broadcaster, adding, "They want to send people out onto the streets, they are doing everything that is not allowed. For me, that is a betrayal of the homeland. Yes – this is grounds for arrest."

"I don't think these statements should have been said," Ben-Gvir remarked on Kan Bet on Wednesday. "We don't jail political opponents, not Lapid or Gantz."

Open gallery view Otzma Yehudit MK Zvika Fogel at the Knesset in November. Credit: Danny Shem-Tov, Knesset Spokesperson’s Office

However, he voiced a reservation and added that "the media is twisting the issue around, instead of there being a serious conversation here about the opposition's irresponsibility for the fact that Yair Lapid and Gantz are setting the country on fire, about calls to refuse an order.

"What would have happened if it had come from the right side of the map? Let's put an end to this pretending". Ben-Gvir stated that "Fogel spoke from the heart" about other party members who are "continually attacked by the opposition, and these are not personal attacks, but attacks on the state. I don't understand this, where is the accountability? To display Nazi emblems in Tel Aviv? Calling to harm Justice Minister Yariv Levin?"

Fogel's accusations against Lapid and Gantz were directed at their calls for demonstrations and protests against the government's plan to weaken the judiciary's ability to check the government, citing Gantz's call on Monday to "shake the country."

Fogel claimed that the call of the two and other senior political officials is tantamount to sedition, while MK Almog Cohen said that "it should be made clear to them that if they continue with the incitement, they will be arrested."

In a conversation with Israeli President Isaac Herzog, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu charged that "In a democratic country, the leaders of the opposition are not arrested," adding, "just as the ministers of the government are not called Nazis, the Jewish government of the Third Reich, nor the citizens are called to go to civil riots."