Arab MK Calls on Arabs to Join Protests Against Gov't, Discourages Waving Palestinian Flag

MK Mansour Abbas, chairman of the United Arab List, called on the Arab public in Israel on Tuesday to take part in the protest movement against the new Netanyahu-led government, but also discouraged the use of Palestinian flags during demonstrations.

In an interview with Ashamas Radio, Abbas called on the Arab public in Israel "to be a partner in the protest [movement] against this government, only using democratic tools and according to the law, without leading to any frontal confrontations."

LISTEN: Has Netanyahu lost control over the pyromaniacs around him? Subscribe 0:00 -- : -- 15 Skip 15 seconds backwards Play audio 15 Skip 15 seconds ahead 1 X Change playback rate from 1 to 1 Mute audio

According to Abbas, the decision to take part in the protests was "based on the realization that this coalition cannot and does not want to promote the interests of the Arab public and does not want any cooperation with [political] parties outside of it."

Abbas added that while he principally supports the nascent protest movement, no decision was made within the UAL regarding the scope or nature of its participation in the protests, or to what extent the party will recruit activists.

In the interview, Abbas also noted that waving the Palestinian flag during demonstrations "should not be a central element, since the goal for now is to engage in issues which are in common."

Earlier this week, Israel’s police commissioner Kobi Shabtai ordered police officers to confiscate Palestinian flags waved in public spaces, after being instructed to do so by new far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir.

Last month, Israeli police detained three protesters in the northern city of Haifa for failing to follow police orders and “violating public order” after they refused to stop waving Palestinian flags. As of now, there is no law in Israel prohibiting the displaying of the Palestinian flag in public.