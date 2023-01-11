'Police Promised They Won't Be Violent Against Protesters' in Tel Aviv This Weekend
Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai met with protest leaders including former IDF Chief of Staff Moshe Ya'alon and pledged that the police will not to resort to violence and act 'with discretion' ahead of Saturday's protest against Israel's new far-right government
Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai met on Wednesday with former IDF Chief of Staff Moshe Ya'alon, former Mossad chief Tamir Pardo, and attorney Eliad Shraga, chairman of The Movement for Quality Government, in light of the protest against planned judicial reforms in Israel and ahead of the Saturday demonstration in Tel Aviv.
Click the alert icon to follow topics:
Comments
In the News
Paid by IFCJ