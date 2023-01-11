Israeli Army Advances Eviction of Eight Palestinian Villages in West Bank
The IDF prepared the plans to evict the villages without being ordered to do so by the government, and only presented the plan after Benjamin Netanyahu was sworn in
Senior Israel Defense Forces officers, headed by the chief of the Central Command, Maj. Gen. Yehuda Fuchs, have begun to prepare for the eviction of hundreds of Palestinians from the area of Masafer Yatta in the southern Hebron Hills, so it can be turned into a regular training ground for the army.
