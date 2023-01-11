Who Knew Itamar Ben-Gvir Was Quite the Feminist

Sometimes remarks have a thin veneer – like the film on a scratch-off lottery ticket, for example. All it takes is a little scraping to see what’s really underneath. What does National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir mean when he talks about “harsher penalties for sex crimes in a nationalistic and racist context?” If one were to emphasize the phrase in that statement that Ben-Gvir considers the most important, would it be “sex crimes?”

This, of course, is a rhetorical question. Does Ben-Gvir care about sex crimes, about the women or men, girls or boys who are sexually assaulted each day? Does he want harsher punishments for all sex offenders – whoever they may be – as he should? Or is he parasitically latching onto a crime that hurts so many in order to further his own racism?

After all, that is why he spearheaded and added clause 132 into the coalition agreement signed last week between Likud and his Otzma Yehudit party. It states: “An amendment will be passed that will increase the severity of punishment and set minimum penalties for sex crimes in a nationalistic and racist context.”

Ben-Gvir's tweet.

In fact, Ben-Gvir has been talking about this idea for a few years now. On June 17, 2019, he tweeted about a Palestinian man accused of raping a 7-year-old Jewish girl: “By the way, I have no problem with an Arab as an Arab, but anyone who is not loyal, who hurts my people and who rapes a girl must be subject to a show trial and, at the end, be sentenced to death. (I will work to change the law and to sentence to death anyone who commits rape from a nationalist motive). I haven’t heard about tweets from the enlightened people on the left who claim to support women’s rights. Apparently the rights of settler girls are forsaken.”

In the case to which Ben-Gvir was referring, it turned out that the suspect, Mahmoud Qatusa, was falsely accused of the rape in a large settlement in the northern West Bank. Qatusa spent about two months in jail, but the indictment against him was retracted and he was released. Ben-Gvir never publicly apologized for the tweet or corrected his account of the incident. One more Arab, one less Arab – what does he care?

Open gallery view Mahmoud Qatusa upon his release from prison. Credit: Emil Salman

Ben-Gvir did not follow up quite as publicly or strongly about the sexual assault of a 7-year-old girl the moment that he could not profit from it politically. Nor did he on any other rape or assault cases – at least, not that I’ve found. He won’t do so unless it serves the Ben-Gvirian agenda. Of course, if I’m mistaken and there was in fact a case in which Ben-Gvir championed women’s rights and their protection for no political gain, I’ll be glad to admit my mistake and apologize. I actually quite like to insist on the truth's right to be heard.

If we scratch off a bit more of the foil to get to the essence of his remarks, it seems that Ben-Gvir’s outcry not only reveals embarrassingly crude racism, but it may also display his attitude toward women. Their importance, it seems, is in their inclusion in the inventory of national property. The moment that this property is defiled by members of a different nationality – who he automatically views as enemies – it is ruined and devalued. In the long term, national morale suffers a blow, and the unity of the tribal and community structure falls into doubt. This calls for revenge. The woman’s role in this whole story is secondary – her suffering only counts when it is presented in terms of damage to the party to whom she belongs.

If this interpretation seems farfetched, take a look at Deuteronomy. Chapter 22, verses 28–29 read, “If a man find a damsel that is a virgin, that is not betrothed, and lay hold on her, and lie with her, and they be found, then the man that lay with her shall give unto the damsel's father fifty shekels of silver, and she shall be his wife, because he hath humbled her; he may not put her away all his days.” That is, if a man rapes a girl, he must marry her and pay her father compensation. He is buying damaged goods from their previous owner, goods that have declined in value, and takes possession of them. An eye for an eye, property for property.

And if this is not possible – that is, if the man who rapes the girl is not Jewish and therefore cannot marry her – we have the story of the Canaanite Shechem, son of Hamor, who raped Dinah. He was willing to follow the law of the Israelites: marry Dinah, give her father the bride-price and establish favorable trade relations between Canaan and Israel. Despite this, Dina’s brothers slaughtered all the males in the city of Shechem, took the women and children captive and plundered the rest of the living and inanimate property there.

A few years have gone by since then, and a few norms have obviously changed. It is not Ben-Gvir’s kippa that calls for this biblical story, but rather his worldviews. As in all ethnocentric languages, Ben-Gvirian contains fear of “the other,” members of other races or nationalities, as well as an internal hierarchy to preserve the solid structure of “us” and “them.” At the end of the day, these matters are quite simple.

Now that we’ve scratched away the thin veneer to examine what lies beneath, there is no such thing as fighting for the rights of women, minorities or the weak. The struggle will always be to preserve the national rights and honor of those to whom the women, the minorities and the weak belong. Women will get over it; the men to which they belong will not.

Full disclosure: Itamar Ben-Gvir sued Haaretz for slander because of an article published on November 22, 2022.