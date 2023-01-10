Who Will Lead the Real Opposition to Netanyahu's Onslaught?

The largest demonstration held so far against the new government of Benjamin Netanyahu, on Saturday night in Tel Aviv, was notable in that none of the leaders of the parties of the previous government were present. It wasn’t just leader of the opposition Yair Lapid, who was on a brief weekend vacation in Paris. None of his other colleagues turned up either.

The only party leader who was there to address the thousands who marched in Tel Aviv was Ayman Odeh (formerly of the Joint List), whose Hadash-Ta’al party had sat in the previous Knesset in opposition as well, usually voting together with the Netanyahu camp. In fact, Odeh spoke at only one of the marches, the one organized by the grassroots Jewish-Arab movement Standing Together.

The marches split due to a general disagreement over whether the Israeli occupation of the West Bank and the general anti-Arab agenda of the new government should be one of the main focuses of the demonstration, or whether the opposition to Justice Minister Yariv Levin’s plan to weaken the Supreme Court should be prioritized over the other issues. It was a tension that had already existed beneath the surface in the Balfour protests during Netanyahu previous government. Then the legal issue, Netanyahu’s indictments, was the central protest, and the occupation was mentioned less.

On Saturday night in Tel Aviv, largely due to the identity of the main organizers and the fact that the center-left parties were barely involved, the occupation, including at least one Palestinian flag, flying prominently, received much of the limelight.

There is both an ideological and tactical divide hampering the opposition: a divide between those who are convinced that the occupation is both the greatest injustice being committed by Israel and the source of the anti-democratic policies, and therefore must be addressed front and center, and those who believe that the threat to Israel’s legal system is more immediate and want to create a wider coalition with centrists and perhaps even some from the “soft right” who won’t join demonstrations that are also against the occupation.

There will be another demonstration in Tel Aviv this weekend. This time the parties of the previous government will be involved and will try to dictate their message. If they can agree on it. And at a meeting of the five remaining parties of that government in the Knesset on Monday, Odeh was conspicuously absent.

Lapid, fresh back from Paris, had plenty of harsh words for the Netanyahu government, but he also made it clear that Odeh wasn’t welcome in the fight. “Hadash-Ta’al are not in the opposition. They are working fully with Netanyahu. That’s why we don’t invite them to meetings,” he said.

This was just another round in the sniping between Lapid, Odeh and his co-leader Ahmed Tibi over who is at fault for bringing down the last government and allowing Netanyahu back in power. Both sides shoulder some of the blame, but ultimately, the feud is yet another sign of the opposition’s inability to mount a joint front.

Odeh and Tibi are the least of Lapid’s problems. Lapid has to deal with the leader of the opposition’s second-largest party, Benny Gantz, who won’t accept his leadership of the opposition. When Lapid joined a series of demonstrations on highway bridges against the incoming government three weeks ago, Gantz was dismissive. “I don’t think standing on a bridge in some corner is the best example,” he said. He also criticized the members of Lapid’s Yesh Atid party for heckling Netanyahu during his inaugural speech.

This week, however, Gantz was much less polite. On Monday he accused Netanyahu of “responsibility for a civil war” and called upon the public “to take to the street in your masses and protest. The time has come to shake the country.”

Gantz’s change of tone can be ascribed to the Levin plan, which was published between his two statements and to his belated understanding that even sedate centrists are up in arms. But no one is expecting a new combative Gantz to emerge. He has spent his entire career within the establishment. Protesting doesn’t come naturally to him. And neither is Lapid cut out for a lengthy campaign out on the streets. The tactical weakness of the opposition remains the fact that its most seasoned protestors, those who will by nature lead demonstrations, come from the leaderless left, where Meretz, the party with which many of the activists used to identify, is no longer represented in the Knesset. They also made up the bulk of the Balfour protests in 2020-21, and many among them will continue to prioritize the occupation among the other issues being championed by the opposition.

Potentially at least, the numbers are there. The five parties of the opposition, Yesh Atid, National Unity, Yisrael Beitenu, United Arab List and Labor, received the votes of nearly 40 percent of the electorate. This is predominantly middle-class Israel; people with a relatively high political awareness, but not habitual demo-goers. The last time this constituency took to the streets in massive numbers was during the social justice protests of 2011, when they were basically protesting against the exorbitant Israeli cost of living, which impacted them directly.

Can Lapid, Gantz, Avigdor Lieberman, Mansour Abbas and Merav Michaeli work together to bring out similar numbers to specifically protest the evisceration of the Supreme Court? Can they agree on tactics? And even if they do, will it have an effect?

There’s room to believe that prolonged widespread protest will make Netanyahu hesitate. He is anxious to avoid the impression of leading a government which is only supported by the ultra-Orthodox and the far-right. He is fully aware that his majority was won only thanks to the splintering of the center-left and that he could easily fail to win another majority next time around, which may come sooner than anyone expects. But is there any chance of the opposition effectively cooperating within itself and sustaining pressure on Netanyahu?

There’s a possibility that the true leadership of the opposition won’t come from the parties in the Knesset anyway. So far much of the more effective pushback against the new government’s policies has been from groups who are usually less involved in national politics. The first major protest came from the heads of the education departments in local authorities, who announced they would refuse to cooperate with the educational program department, moved to the responsibility of homophobic deputy minister Avi Maoz.

Local governments continue to prove a source of active opposition now with the 170 mayors and council leaders who have signed a letter refusing to implement a decision by the new government to fund ultra-Orthodox schools that don’t teach the national curriculum. The mayors rarely oppose the government, but those who lead largely secular and middle-class towns, some of them Likud members, have their finger on the pulse and are mounting a serious challenge to Netanyahu.

Another group that is coming to the fore are senior executives of tech companies and investment funds, who are concerned that a change in Israel’s legal system, coupled with a less-democratic environment and an erosion of scientific education, could make it more difficult for them to continue basing their tech companies in Israel. Many of them have signed letters protesting the government’s policies and are starting to speak out in the media in an unprecedented (for them) intervention in politics.

These new opposition leaders are challenging not just Netanyahu, but Lapid and his colleagues as well. There’s a groundswell of anger growing from wide parts of Israeli society, and if the official opposition can’t get its act together and agree on tactics and priorities, there will be others leading it.