The Impending Face-off Between Israeli Cities and the ultra-Orthodox Parties

A bitter struggle over education budgets is shaping up between the leaders of the Knesset’s ultra-Orthodox parties and the mayors of some of Israel’s largest cities, following Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s commitment to require local municipalities to provide additional funding for ultra-Orthodox schools.

In its coalition agreement with the ultra-Orthodox United Torah Judaism party, Netanyahu’s Likud promised to substantially boost public funding for educational institutions that don’t teach the full core curriculum to the tune of billions of shekels a year — a significant portion of which is to be paid by local regional authorities and municipalities.

More than 170 mayors signed a letter this week calling on the cabinet not to approve the plan, declaring that doing so would saddle them with hundreds of millions of shekels in new financial obligations.

Secular Israelis already shoulder much of the country's financial burden paying nine times more in income tax and six times more in overall tax than their ultra-Orthodox counterparts with the latest government decision only increasing tension between secular mayors and ultra-Orthodox lawmakers.

The signatories of the letter include the mayor of Modi’in-Maccabim-Reut, Haim Bibas, who chairs the Federation of Local Authorities and who previously served as the chairman of Netanyahu's reelection campaign in 2012, as well as the mayors of Tel Aviv, Haifa, Be’er Sheva and other locales around the country, including Tira, Dimona, Kiryat Malakhi, Afula and Kiryat Shmona and the Tel Aviv suburbs of Rishon Letzion, Petah Tikva, Ramat Gan, Bat Yam.

Responding to the letter, United Torah Judaism issued a statement condemning the “unprecedented declaration that borders on racism and inequality” — while UTJ lawmaker Moshe Gafni, the chairman of the Knesset Finance Committee, threatened to “settle scores” with mayors.

“Anyone signed onto this letter, which states that Haredi [ultra-Orthodox] children won’t receive construction or a budget … will be a last priority in any event,” he cautioned.

While ultra-Orthodox politicians have demanded equality in budgets for their sector’s schools, the education they provide is nowhere near equal to that provided by mainstream educational institutions.

A large proportion of Haredi schools eschew secular subjects such as math, science, history and English partially or completely. Many of those that do teach them devote limited instructional time and resources to them. A commitment to decouple schools’ funding from how much of the core curriculum they provide would virtually ensure that significant numbers of ultra-Orthodox students will continue to be denied a secular education.

Currently, only 3.5 percent of ultra-Orthodox students are enrolled in State-Haredi schools which teach the full core curriculum and while ultra-Orthodox participation in the job market increased significantly between 2003 and 2015, it has since “plateaued and remains stagnant” at 51 percent among ultra-Orthodox men, according to a recent Israel Democracy Institute study (80 percent of ultra-Orthodox women are employed).

The Federation of Local Authorities responded harshly to Gafni’s threat, releasing a statement that it would “not agree to a move that will collapse the authorities in Israel in all sectors” — echoing Bibas’ previous warning, in an interview with Haaretz, that if municipalities are required to fully fund unofficial institutions without a government budget to cover the costs, it could cause the entire educational system to cease operations.

“Harming the strength of the [local] authorities means harming the citizens of Israel. As we have made clear, we will not allow harm to the powers and budgets of the authorities, and we are not moved by threats of any kind. We will continue to act for all the citizens of Israel, whose welfare is before our eyes,” the Federation said.

Open gallery view Arye Dery in a Shas faction meeting on Monday in the Knesset. Credit: Ohad Zwigenberg

Individual mayors also came out strongly against Gafni.

In an interview on national broadcaster Kan on Tuesday morning, Ma'ale Adumim Mayor Benny Kashriel said while he preferred to avoid confrontation, he would not back down in the face of Gafni’s threats.

“When the heads of the local authorities have their backs against the wall, they also know how to kick. There is no point in threats, we need to sit down and talk,” he said. “We don't want to start a struggle, but if we have no choice, we will start a struggle.”

Migdal Ha'Emek Mayor Eli Berda, sounding a similar note, told Kan that the new educational policy was unacceptable.

“We are on the verge of collapse anyway. Any ill-considered decision that is not coordinated with us that comes to collapse us, we cannot remain silent [about],” he said.

Interior Minister Arye Dery, the leader of the ultra-Orthodox Shas party, said the ultra-Orthodox demand for equality in school funding, including the unofficial schools, should not harm the municipalities financially. “I am absolutely in favor of compensating them. “Unfortunately, the text of the letter that was issued is not correct and many of the mayors who have understood the demand have withdrawn from the letter.”

A source at the Federation of Local Authorities said the group is unaware of any mayors who have retracted their support for the letter.