As part of his wide-reaching plan to overhaul the country's judicial system, Justice Minister Yariv Levin is reportedly planning on introducing legislation which in practice could allow the government to hand-pick the president of the Supreme Court – a dramatic addition to an already alarming series of proposals which legal experts warn will destroy the court's political independence.

The Supreme Court traditionally selects its next president through a seniority system, a custom which isn't written into law according to which the most senior judge is automatically appointed president. Levin's judicial reform package, however, plans to amend the country's quasi-constitutional Basic Law: The Judiciary to outline a new system for appointing the president instead.

The Basic Law already authorizes the country's justice minister to hand-pick, with the Supreme Court president's approval, the heads of the district and magistrate courts, which will likely serve as a model for Levin's new legislation.

According to Levin's statements, the new legislation will start moving forward in the Knesset as early as February. Based on that timeline, the legislation could pass as soon as October – coinciding with the end of current Supreme Court President Esther Hayut's term.

Levin's judicial overhaul, initially revealed last week by the justice minister, already features plans to alter the composition of the committee that selects Israel’s judges in favor of Knesset members. Today, the Judicial Appointments Committee includes politicians from both the government and the opposition, judges and representatives of the Israel Bar Association.

Levin wants to increase the power of the politicians and decrease that of judges and lawyers, effectively giving the government the power to appoint judges and, critically, Supreme Court justices. The proposed legislation would add two members to the nine-member panel, claiming the new makeup “will represent all the authorities equally.”

The expanded panel would include three Supreme Court justices, three cabinet ministers, three lawmakers – two from the coalition, one from the opposition and two public representatives chosen by the justice minister. The latter two members would replace the current two representatives of the Israel Bar Association, which has come out as fiercely opposed to the plan. Augmenting the number of coalition representatives to seven would effectively prevent the justices from blocking appointments.