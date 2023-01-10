Israel Defense Forces Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi called up for reserve duty a PR expert to help him prepare for pre-retirement media interviews. Kochavi and Zamir Dahbash, a founder and partner in a civilian PR firm, recently held at least four meetings, for which Dahbash was credited with days of reserve duty. Senior security officials criticized Kochavi’s decision to hire an outside expert since the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit is at his disposal for such matters.

Kochavi, who is expected to step down this week, is holding interviews with various media outlets. A few weeks ago he asked his aides to call Dahbash from the PR firm Shalom Tel Aviv to help him prepare. The two discussed the messages on which Kochavi would focus and how to present them. The army declined to tell Haaretz how many reserve-duty days Dahbash was credited with for the assignment, and what the total fee he received amounted to.

LISTEN: Has Netanyahu lost control over the pyromaniacs around him? Subscribe 0:00 -- : -- 15 Skip 15 seconds backwards Play audio 15 Skip 15 seconds ahead 1 X Change playback rate from 1 to 1 Mute audio

IDF officials first claimed that Dahbash does his reserve duty in the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit, but Haaretz has found that Dahbash has not been called up for duty in this capacity in the past decade.

Dahbash is considered one of the top communications consultants in Israel. He has advised cybersecurity and technology firms that work with the army and are suppliers for the Defense Ministry. Haaretz found that a required document on conflict of interests was not prepared ahead of Kochavi and Dahbash’s meetings.

Open gallery view Zamir Dahbash

Security officials said they considered Kochavi’s move an expression of no confidence in the commanders of the Spokesperson’s Unit. Some of the dozens of officers in the unit who were excluded from preparations for the interviews said that the fact that Dahbash represents prominent cybersecurity and technology firms would make it difficult for him to formulate a statesmanlike approach for Kochavi.

Another security official said that calling up Dahbash as a personal consultant is against the Reserve Duty Law, which requires that reserve soldiers be called up for purposes of training. “If experts are to be called up under extraordinary circumstances, this must be done by special order of the defense minister, approved by a committee, after the minister has been convinced that there is no other alternative.”

Security officials said that no such request had been made and that Kochavi had made the decision independently.

Sources close to Kochavi said that he and Dahbash have a limited acquaintance stemming from an instance where Dahbash advised him when he was a brigadier general. They added that Kochavi did not know who Dahbash’s clients are, and that came up only in their first meeting.

Dahbash responded: “In the framework of my reserve duty I served in the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit. At the request of the army spokesman, I assisted the chief of staff to prepare for his interviews, together with the unit’s representatives.”

The IDF spokesman responded: “The chief of staff did not hire a PR person. The army spokesman and his personnel prepared the chief of staff for interviews to sum up his term, and were assisted by a reservist who had served for years in the system, who dealt only with the interviews. Any attempt to depict the involvement of the reserved differently is baseless.”