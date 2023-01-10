Israel’s ‘Fox News’ Found Guilty of Excluding Reform, Conservative Jews

A right-wing Israeli television channel often likened to Fox News was ordered by a judge on Monday to pay compensation to the Conservative and Reform movements for routinely excluding their representatives from its Jewish-themed programs.

The Jerusalem Magistrate's Court ordered Channel 14 to pay the non-Orthodox movements in Israel 132,480 shekels ($38,000) in compensation, excluding interest and legal costs, for discriminating against them and violating the terms of its broadcasting license.

In his ruling, Judge Elad Leng said that the television channel – widely regarded as a mouthpiece for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu – was guilty of the “highest level” of discrimination. Not only did it discriminate against representatives of the Reform and Conservative movements by refusing to provide them with airtime, he wrote, but it also discriminated against audiences in Israel and abroad who identify with these progressive forms of Judaism.

“It can be said that this discriminatory practice was not undertaken by accident, but rather, quite deliberately, based on ideological motives, or regretfully, on a grossly inaccurate interpretation of the broadcast license mandate provided to the defendants,” Leng wrote in the ruling.

The Reform and Conservative movements sued the television station in 2018 for repeatedly denying requests by their representatives to have their voices heard on Jewish-themed programs it broadcasts. In the four years since the station was launched, the movements charged in their suit, only once had a representative of theirs – in this case, a rabbi affiliated with the Conservative movement – been invited to participate in a Channel 14 program. All other requests to be included in its programming had either been rejected or ignored.

The two movements were represented in their suit by Orly Erez Likhovski and Ori Narov of the Israel Religious Action Center (IRAC).

The broadcast license awarded to the television station stipulates that “the station will give expression to a diversity of voices and different denominations across the religious-secular spectrum” and that it will “be vigilant about holding pluralistic discussions in which different points of views and opposing positions find expression.”

Leng wrote in his ruling that based on this license, the station was under obligation “to actively build and plan its programming in a diverse and pluralistic way, so that the voices of other groups, outside the Orthodox majority, could be heard.”

Initially known as Channel 20, the original mission of the station was to provide the public with Jewish heritage content. Two years after its launch, however, it was granted permission to broadcast its own news programs. The station is owned by Russian businessman Yitzchak Mirilashvili – the son of Georgian-born billionaire Mikhael Mirilashvili.

The defendant argued in its response to the 2018 suit that since the plaintiffs represent only a “negligible denomination” that does not even enjoy state recognition, it made no economic sense to provide them with airtime.

The judge rejected this argument, noting that the Reform and Conservative movements have dozens of congregations in Israel and a very large following overseas.

As evidence of the station’s discrimination against the non-Orthodox denominations, the judge cited the testimony of a former spokeswoman for the Conservative movement in Israel pertaining to a conversation held with the editor of a popular news panelists program on Channel 14. When asked why a representative of the Conservative movement had not been invited to the program, the editor responded that the station was “more connected to the Orthodox denomination.”

Responding to the judicial ruling, IRAC issued the following statement: “The decision clarifies that the Conservative and Reform movements are entitled to equal treatment everywhere, and that includes the media.”

Several years ago, IRAC won another significant case against a media outlet for discrimination. In that case, the Jerusalem District Court forced Kol Barama, an ultra-Orthodox station, to pay one million shekels in damages for refusing to put women on the air. The ruling came in response to a class action suit filed by Kolech, a group of Orthodox feminists, on behalf of ultra-Orthodox women who, as a result of this practice, could not hear the voices of women on this station.