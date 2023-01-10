Israeli Startup Investments Drop to Three-year Low, and Probably Haven't Yet Hit Bottom

Israeli startups raised $14.9 billion in investment funding in 2022, the second-highest ever. It was only bested by 2021, when the figure hit almost $26 billion in investments in private Israel technology firms. The data is contained in a report issued Tuesday by the IVC research firm in cooperation with LeumiTech – Bank Leumi’s banking division for the high-tech sector.

For purposes of comparison, in 2020, Israeli startups raised $10.5 billion – following the $7.8 billion raised the previous year. So at first glance, 2022 was a rather good year for the Israeli startup scene. But focusing on last year as a whole would be misleading because most of the funding came in the first half of the year – largely a direct holdover from the tech bubble of 2021.

But in the second half of last year, the pace of investment in Israeli startups plummeted due to rising interest rates, plunges on Wall Street, a spike in energy prices and other macroeconomic factors. During the second half of the year, there was a complete change in the mood in the high-tech markets and funding rounds were pushed aside and replaced by layoffs.

In the 4th quarter of 2022, investment in Israeli startups actually dropped to a three-and-a-half-year low. Israeli startups raised just over $2 billion in the quarter, the lowest pace since 2nd quarter 2019, according to IVC and LeumiTech. When one considers that since 2019, all of the Israeli startups’ expenses have also increased – making them accustomed to burning through large amounts of cash – in real terms, the drop has been even more substantial.

Over the course of last year, the argument was repeatedly made that the current situation for the high-tech sector in Israel wasn’t really a crisis, but rather a return to prior levels of investment and company valuation following the disproportionately major increase in cash invested in 2021. But in fact, total investment in the Israeli firms didn’t return to the levels from 2020 or even the end of 2019. Instead, they sank lower, hinting that this wasn’t simply a correction following 2021’s bubble.

Furthermore, the staff at IVC and Leumitech don’t think the decline in investment is over, predicting that the 2023 figures could be lower still. It’s not yet clear what a return to normal might look like.

When one compares the funding figures for the last quarter of 2022 and the record year in 2021, it’s apparent that investment was impaired to one extent or another at every stage of the funding process, but the greatest impact was among companies seeking investment in advanced funding rounds, including growth firms that had a product and were seeking cash to expand. Funding of companies in their early stages, that were still developing a product, were less affected.

In addition to the IVC report released on Tuesday, Tel Aviv-based Start-Up Nation Central, released its own report in collaboration with the Start-Up Nation Policy Institute summarizing the past year. Their report features similar trends.

Total investment, according to the report, was $15.5 billion in 2022 compared to $27 billion a year earlier. The leading investors in Israel last year were OurCrowd, Viola and InState Partners, each of which made more than 40 investments in 2022 in the country. They were followed by Israeli-based Pitango, NFX and the U.S. firm Tiger Global Management.

“It wouldn’t be daring to predict that we’re moving toward a continued slowdown in 2023, said Avi Hasson, Start-Up Nation Central’s CEO. “This year, we’ll see a continuation and acceleration of the trends from 2022, as well as new phenomena. Venture capital entities will have a hard time raising money for investment because the allocation of money from institutional investors in the sector will decline and selectiveness will continue to grow. All of this will affect Israeli startups in 2024 as well, because there will be less money for investment.”

Ultimately startups that had refrained from raising capital and had been waiting for market conditions to improve will have to take the plunge. But when they reenter the market, some are expected to face unpleasant surprises.

“Some will discover that the valuation that they received is unconnected to reality and that the ‘signs of oil’ that they thought they would find weren’t oil,” Hasson quipped. “They will have to reduce their valuation to raise funds and there will also be those that can’t raise funds at all and will be shut down.”

“Israeli companies reacted relatively quickly to the crisis,” Hasson added, “and made cutbacks, but that’s just the first layer. The second layer will require completely shutting down product lines that are not appropriate to the market.” Hasson advises entrepreneurs to focus on fields that are essential to customers.

“Fields such as metaverse and cryptocurrencies look less pressing at the moment. This is a good time to set up a company, but it’s worth focusing on fields such as climate and health,” he advised. “Investments in agricultural technology, for example, almost didn’t decline at all in 2022. In the same manner, climate is also expected to attract a large stream of cash in 2023. If you’re an entrepreneur who has a company up and running, don’t assume by any means that the situation will improve tomorrow morning.”