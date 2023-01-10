Haaretz - back to home page
Israeli President Breaks Silence on Netanyahu's Judicial Reform, Vows to Defend Country's Founding Values

Jonathan Lis
התפילה המרכזית לציון חג הסיגד בארמון הנציב בירושלים בהשתתפות נשיא המדינה יצחק בוז'י הרצוג אתיופים העדה האתיופית בישראל ביתא ישראל סיגד תלפיות מזרח י-ם חגים סיגד סיגאד
Credit: Ohad Zwigenberg
Israeli President Isaac Herzog broke his silence on the new government's plans to overhaul the country's judicial system on Tuesday, vowing that he would not allow what he sees as the country's founding values to be harmed.

The president appealed to the public and politicians to "calm spirits and lower the flames," and said that he has been working in recent days to hold talks with several political parties to bring about "a dignified and respectful dialogue."

But he vowed that he would not allow "the values of the Declaration of Independence" to be harmed.

