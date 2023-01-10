Israeli Parliament Moves Closer to Extending West Bank Emergency Orders

Israel’s parliament approved Tuesday the first reading of a bill to extend the emergency orders which impose Israeli law on the occupied West Bank. Fifty-eight members of the Knesset voted in favor of extending the orders – including members of the ruling coalition who voted against the same bill the last time it was discussed, thereby bringing down the government of Naftali Bennett and Yair Lapid. Thirteen MKs voted against the proposal, which will now move on to the Knesset’s Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, which will prepare it for the second and third readings.

LISTEN: Has Netanyahu lost control over the pyromaniacs around him? Subscribe 0:00 -- : -- 15 Skip 15 seconds backwards Play audio 15 Skip 15 seconds ahead 1 X Change playback rate from 1 to 1 Mute audio

Yesh Atid and the National Unity Party voted in favor of the orders. Labor voted against, despite voting in favor during the previous government’s tenure. According to sources in the party, given that Bezalel Smotrich is a minister in the Defense Ministry and is responsible for the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories, extending the emergency orders would lead to annexation and a binational state, which would harm the security of the State of Israel. Two Arab parties, Ra’am and Hadash-Ta’al, also voted against the extension of the emergency orders.

Justice Minister Yariv Levin, who introduced the bill, said that the vote “highlights the difference with the previous government, which relied on the support of at least one party that wanted to harm the settlement enterprise. Things are different with this government; we have restored our belief that we have the right to the whole of the Land of Israel, and we will strengthen the settlements once more.”

The emergency orders were first enacted in 1967 in order to formalize the relationship between settlers in the West Bank – Israeli citizens who live beyond the official borders of the country – and the Israeli system of governance. They are renewed every five years.

The orders were due to expire in June 2022 when the previous government failed to get a majority to extend them in the Knesset, but, in the end, they are automatically extended since the Knesset was dissolved before they expired. Sources close to then prime minister Bennett said that he decided to call an election since he had failed to muster a majority to extend the orders.