Israel Police Arrests Suspect in 2015 Murder of Tel Aviv Woman

A 31-year-old man was arrested on Monday in connection with the murder of a Tel Aviv woman from 2015.

Liora Hayut died in her apartment after it had caught fire, which Israel Police first ruled as an accident. Last August, however, a significant development arose when investigators found DNA at the scene matching the suspect while further inquiring into Hayut’s death.

The suspect and Hayut had no prior acquaintance. The suspect has a criminal record stemming from prior crimes. Investigators are still piecing together the connection between the two, and whether the suspect was was present at Hayut’s apartment on the day of her death or before.

The Tel Aviv Magistrate’s Court extended the suspect’s detention on Tuesday by five days and placed a gag order on revealing his identity. Due to the preliminary nature of the investigation at this stage, evidence has not yet been presented.

During the investigation since Hayut’s death, other suspects were brought in for questioning but were later ruled out as persons of interest.

The suspect denied any accusations against him, with his public defender Nir Alfasa saying that “the court wrote that this is only an initial suspicion and also prohibited publicizing my client’s identity since it's unclear whether the suspicions will lead to an actual charge.”